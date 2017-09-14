Where to find Atalanta vs. Everton on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Atalanta vs. Everton, you’ve come to the right place.
Everton kicks off their first Europa League group stage game in Italy today. For those viewers in the United States who don’t get FS2, here are several ways you can watch the game for free.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Atalanta vs. Everton
What: UEFA Europa League, gameweek 1
When: Game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT; Thursday, September 14, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes+, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Atalanta vs. Everton and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fubo Premier app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
