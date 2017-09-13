Spain and Portugal ‘Liga Iberica’ mooted

Lisbon (AFP) – The creation of a ‘Liga Iberica’ involving top clubs from Spain and Portugal has been targeted for 2019, the Portuguese League said on Wednesday.
The Liga Iberica would allow Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and the likes to measure up against Spanish giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona.
“We are aiming to set up the Liga Iberica by the end of our mandate in 2019, and start with four teams at the end of this season,” Pedro Proença, the former top referee who is now president of the Portuguese League said.
The idea was first mooted in 2015 and would involve no fusion between the leagues, rather the founding of a mini tournament carried out at quiet moments in the two existing domestic leagues.