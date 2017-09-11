Home
MLS attendances through gameweek 27 of the 2017 season

September 11, 2017

After 302 matches, the average MLS attendance (21,604) is up 0.47% compared to 2016.

This past week in MLS, it was another normal week of reported attendances. There were strong showings in most venues, including Atlanta’s new Mercedes Benz Stadium. A relatively weak turnout for NYCFC’s midweek match. There should be a small uptick with 7 matches remaining in Atlanta.

Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 46,218 NA 10
Seattle 42,553 43,400 1.99% 14
Toronto 27,190 27,447 0.94% 14
Orlando 31,873 25,235 -20.83% 14
NYCFC 27,130 23,278 -14.20% 15
LA Galaxy 24,810 22,494 -9.33% 14
Vancouver 22,055 21,683 -1.69% 13
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 14
Red Bulls 20,198 20,959 3.77% 13
San Jose 20,524 20,509 -0.07% 13
Minnesota NA 20,268 NA 15
Montreal 20,960 20,235 -3.46% 14
Sporting KC 19,524 19,687 0.83% 13
Salt Lake 19,739 18,623 -5.65% 14
NE Revs 18,218 18,160 -0.32% 14
Houston 18,835 17,626 -6.42% 13
Chicago 15,469 17,290 11.77% 14
Philadelphia Union 17,344 16,511 -4.80% 14
D.C. United 16,490 15,848 -3.89% 15
Colorado 16,120 15,435 -4.25% 13
FC Dallas 13,907 15,143 8.89% 14
Columbus 16,739 15,007 -10.34% 15

