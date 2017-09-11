MLS attendances through gameweek 27 of the 2017 season

After 302 matches, the average MLS attendance (21,604) is up 0.47% compared to 2016.
This past week in MLS, it was another normal week of reported attendances. There were strong showings in most venues, including Atlanta’s new Mercedes Benz Stadium. A relatively weak turnout for NYCFC’s midweek match. There should be a small uptick with 7 matches remaining in Atlanta.
Latest attendance numbers for MLS teams:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Atlanta
|45,314
|Chicago
|17,808
|Columbus
|17,089
|DC United
|18,028
|Houston
|18,105
|Minnesota
|22,148
|New England
|20,080
|NYCFC
|19,353
|NYCFC
|23,651
|Seattle
|44,697
|Toronto
|29,050
|Vancouver
|20,783
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|46,218
|NA
|10
|Seattle
|42,553
|43,400
|1.99%
|14
|Toronto
|27,190
|27,447
|0.94%
|14
|Orlando
|31,873
|25,235
|-20.83%
|14
|NYCFC
|27,130
|23,278
|-14.20%
|15
|LA Galaxy
|24,810
|22,494
|-9.33%
|14
|Vancouver
|22,055
|21,683
|-1.69%
|13
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|14
|Red Bulls
|20,198
|20,959
|3.77%
|13
|San Jose
|20,524
|20,509
|-0.07%
|13
|Minnesota
|NA
|20,268
|NA
|15
|Montreal
|20,960
|20,235
|-3.46%
|14
|Sporting KC
|19,524
|19,687
|0.83%
|13
|Salt Lake
|19,739
|18,623
|-5.65%
|14
|NE Revs
|18,218
|18,160
|-0.32%
|14
|Houston
|18,835
|17,626
|-6.42%
|13
|Chicago
|15,469
|17,290
|11.77%
|14
|Philadelphia Union
|17,344
|16,511
|-4.80%
|14
|D.C. United
|16,490
|15,848
|-3.89%
|15
|Colorado
|16,120
|15,435
|-4.25%
|13
|FC Dallas
|13,907
|15,143
|8.89%
|14
|Columbus
|16,739
|15,007
|-10.34%
|15