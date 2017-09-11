Belgian Jupiler League makes return to US TV and streaming

EXCLUSIVE: The Belgian Jupiler League makes it return to Eleven Sports Network for the weekend of September 16-17, which marks the 7th round of the Championship.
Eleven Sports first picked up Jupiler League rights last season in April during the Championship Playoff stage. This season’s rights marks the first time that regular season matches will be presented in the US. There was no coverage during the first six weeks of the current season. Based on last season’s coverage, we can expect more live matches shown on the network – especially after the end of the college football season.
For the first weekend, Eleven Sports will present 3 matches on delayed basis:
Saturday, September 16:
Club Brugge vs. KV Mechelen, Played on Friday, Sept. 15 at 1:30pm but will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 16 on delay at 6:00am ET via Eleven Sports Network and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Kortrijk vs. RSC Anderlecht, Played on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11am ET but will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 16 on delay at 6:00pm ET via Eleven Sports Network and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Sunday, September 17:
Oostende vs. KAA Gent, Played on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11am ET but will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 17 on delay at 7:00pm ET via Eleven Sports Network and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Eleven Sports is currently available via DirecTV (#623), Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse (#1665), Cablevision, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, PlayStation Vue and fuboTV streaming services.
Ed Perovic is the publisher of soccertvblog.com – a source for schedules and US TV information for major European Leagues and International competitions.