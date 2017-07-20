Schedule of Liga MX Apertura games on US TV/streaming for gameweek 1

Liga MX, the most popular soccer league in the United States, returns to US airwaves this weekend with gameweek 1 of the Liga MX Apertura.
Liga MX Apertura 2017 will run from July 21 to December 10, 2017. Liga MX Apertura 2017 will feature the winning team of the 2016-17 Ascenso Final, Lobos BUAP, whose appearance marks the first time the team plays the highest category of Mexican fútbol in its history.
For the first time, Univision will have the rights to 17 out of the 18 Liga MX teams, Univision Deportes will bring fans more Mexican league soccer than ever before, including exclusive games across digital platforms.
Adding to the excitement, Univision Deportes will bring fanáticos non-stop soccer every Friday night with Liga MX doubleheaders. On Saturday, fans can tune-in to broadcast of Univision Deportes’ fútbol fiesta “Sábado Futbolero” starting at 6 p.m. ET on UDN followed by simulcast of two more games at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET on the Univision Network and UDN. The weekend action continues Sundays with two more games at 1 p.m. ET on Univision and UDN and 7:30 p.m. ET on Univision Deportes digital platforms.
Pre- and post-game analysis will broadcast live on “Fútbol Central” and “Contacto Deportivo,” Univision Deportes’ hit sports programs, featuring its team of soccer experts.
Here’s the schedule for the opening weekend (all kickoff times listed are East Coast US timezone):
Friday, July 21
Morelia vs Monterrey, 7:55pm, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) — Commentators: Edgar Martinez, Felix Fernandez, and Hristo Stoichkov
Tijuana vs Cruz Azul, 9:55pm, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) — Commentators: Enrique Bermúdez, Xavier Sol, Nestor de la Torre, and on-field reporter Jose Antonio Gomez Luna
Saturday, July 22
América vs Querétaro, 5:55pm, Univision, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) — Commentators: Jose Luis Lopez Salido, Alejandro Berry and Marc Crosas
Lobos BUAP vs Santos Laguna, 6pm, no TV/streaming
Tigres UANL vs Puebla, 7:55pm, Univision, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) — Commentators: Pablo Ramirez, Francisco “Paco” Villa and Enrique Borja
León vs Atlas, 7:55pm, UniMas, Galavision, ESPN Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue/Orange and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) — Commentators: Aldo Farias, Israel Romo and Carlos Pavon
Chivas vs. Toluca, 10pm, Univision, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) — Commentators: Edgar Martinez, Felix Fernandez and Hristo Stoichkov
Sunday, July 23
Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca, 12:45pm, Univision, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) — Commentators: Ivan Zamorano, Jesus Bracamontes and Francisco “Paco” Villa
Veracruz vs Necaxa, 7:30pm, Univision Now and UnivisionDeportes.com — Commentators: Luis Omar Tapia and Enrique Borja
