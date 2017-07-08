Where to find USA vs. Panama Gold Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch USA vs. Panama in the Gold Cup group stage, you’ve come to the right place.
The US Men’s National Team kicks off their Gold Cup campaign today in Nashville in a difficult game against a very talented Panama side. A win for the Bruce Arena’s USMNT and this will go a long way to helping the national team qualify for the next round of the tournament considering that the next two matches are much easier (against Martinique and Nicaragua).
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: USA vs. Panama
What: Gold Cup
When: Game kicks off at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT; Saturday, July 8, 2017
Where: Live on FOX, Univision, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sling Blue (in select cities) and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
If you’re unable to access your local FOX channel live through fuboTV, your best bet is to watch the game via FOX Soccer Match Pass.
With fubo Premier, you can watch USA vs. Panama and tons of Gold Cup games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fubo Premier app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.