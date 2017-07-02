USA’s jersey for Gold Cup features unique red and blue hoop design

Debuted in the friendly win against Ghana, the US Men’s National Team has unveiled their official jersey for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The jersey features distinctly American design elements: bold red and navy hoops across the body of the shirt and tonal obsidian stars throughout. White silicon printed stars line the shirt sleeves, reinforcing the undeniably American characteristics of the kit.
Inspiring national pride, the team’s mantras are displayed on the kit shirt. “One Nation” is detailed on the left shirt sleeve, and “One Team” one team on the right. A graphic reading “We Can,” “We Will,” “We Are,” is knitted visibly on the back of the shirt and “Inner Pride” is printed just inside the collar.
Here are close-ups to show the detail in the USMNT Gold Cup jersey for the July 2017 tournament: