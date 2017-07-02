Spurs unveil home jersey for 2017/18 season designed by Nike

Tottenham Hotspur has unveiled their brand-new home jersey for the 2017/18 season, which is designed — for the first time — by Nike.
Nike’s first season with the club will see the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris outfitted in Nike Vapor kits as they embark on a campaign at the highest level both domestically and on the continent. These match kits feature Aeroswift technology, representing Nike’s most advanced performance apparel to date.
For one season only, the Tottenham Hotspur crest – comprised of the famous cockerel motif atop a football – has been enclosed in a shield design. The 2017-18 crest nods to one of Tottenham Hotspur’s finest achievements, becoming the first post-war club to win both the Football League First Division and FA Cup in the 1960-61 season.
In that era, the team’s shirts were embellished with a shield-style crest, and with legendary manager, Bill Nicholson, at the helm, the club sealed a historic league and cup double with an FA Cup Final win at Wembley Stadium. As Spurs return to the national stadium – this time for a full season while their state-of-the-art new home is being constructed in Tottenham – the shield makes its comeback. It harkens back to a crowning moment in the club’s past and serves as a reminder to the 2017-18 generation that its history is theirs to be written.
In both of Tottenham Hotspur’s Home and away kits for 2017-18, this updated crest features high-performance materials in traditional club colors, crafted to enhance ventilation, increase ease of motion and reduce weight.
Subtle text is embedded into the kit, adding detailing that anchors the design in the club’s identity. “SPURS” is knitted into the back of the round neck, where a navy blue trim embellishes the shirt, and the numbers “2017” and “2018” are knitted inside the left and right cuffs, respectively, referencing the season that lies ahead at Wembley.
The 2017-18 Tottenham Hotspur home jersey, away jersey and full Nike Tottenham Hotspur collection are now available on World Soccer Shop. The First Team will debut the home jersey in their International Champions Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando on July 22. The first team will also wear the away jersey for the first time when they take on Manchester City in Nashville on July 29.