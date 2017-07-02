Where to find Chile vs. Germany Confederations Cup final on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Chile vs. Germany in the Confederations Cup final, you’ve come to the right place.
This is it. The final between Chile, the Copa America champions, versus Germany, the current World Cup champions. Will it be South America or Europe that will be crowned the best in the world today?
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Chile vs. Germany
What: FIFA Confederations Cup final
When: Game kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT; Sunday, July 2, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
