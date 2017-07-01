Where to find USA vs. Ghana on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch USA vs. Ghana, you’ve come to the right place.
The US Men’s National Team will be focused on today’s game against Ghana to get vital playing time and confidence before they begin play in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Bruce Arena’s team will be facing a very good Ghana team who have faced the US in many World Cup tournaments.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: USA vs. Ghana
What: Friendly
When: Game kicks off at 4:45pm ET / 1:45pm PT; Saturday, July 1, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN, UniMas, Univision Deportes, DIRECTV NOW, fubo Premier and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
