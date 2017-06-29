Home
ESPN to televise Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter matches from International Champions Cup Singapore

Fans of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan need to circle their calendars for late July as all of their matches from the 2017 International Champions Cup tournament in Singapore will be shown in the United States via a range of ESPN networks.

Scheduled to take place at the National Stadium July 25-29, the ICC Singapore will feature Chelsea FC, FC Bayern and FC Internazionale in a round-robin three-match tournament. The fixtures in July will mark the first time top-flight European teams play each other in Singapore, which is the only country in Southeast Asia to host a leg of the annual tournament for the next four years (2017–2020).

The schedule of matches are as follows (all times Eastern; TV listings are subject to change):

 

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

 

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

 

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:05am, ESPN2, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (7 day free trial)

