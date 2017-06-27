 NBC Sports announces Premier League Pass, a new digital streaming subscription service

NBC Sports has announced a brand-new digital streaming subscription service that will allow soccer fans to be able to watch Premier League games without requiring a cable or satellite subscription.
The new service, Premier League Pass, will launch in time for the 2017/18 Premier League season.
Premier League Pass, priced at $49.99 per season, will allow soccer fans to watch all of the Premier League games that are not shown on television. So on a typical Premier League weekend, subscribers will be able to watch three games that are available exclusively via the new service.
Previously, those three EPL games per weekend (typically the 10am-Noon ET games that were not on NBCSN, CNBC or USA) were shown exclusively via Premier League Extra Time (on TV) and NBC Sports App (via streaming with authentication). With the launch of Premier League Pass digital service, it means the end of the Premier League Extra Time channels that were available by many TV providers as extra channels on DIRECTV, DISH, Time Warner and others. It also means that those three games will no longer be available via the NBC Sports App.
NBC Sports Group will continue to present its traditional TV offering, featuring up to 250 Premier League matches, including at least one match in each Premier League match time window, across NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC, as well as online on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App for mobile, tablets and connected TV devices. There will be no decrease in matches on NBC and NBCSN compared to prior seasons. Matches such as the Manchester Derby, North London Derby, and Merseyside Derby will remain on NBC and NBCSN as they will be televised in single-game windows.
It’s important to note that each Premier League club will have at least three matches available exclusively via the Premier League Pass service.
Premier League Pass is part of NBC Sports Gold, which is NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product. Currently, NBC Sports Gold has similar paid subscription passes available for rugby, cycling, motocross and track-and-field.
In addition to the three games (on average) per week during the Premier League season, Premier League Pass will also feature full access to highlights and match replays. The match replays will be the 130 games available via Premier League Pass each season as well as “some” matches not offered on Premier League Pass.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
Premier League Pass will also include exclusive content from Premier League Productions, which includes a preseason rundown of Premier League clubs’ summer activity, Premier League weekend fixture preview and review shows, an end-of-season recap show, plus series such as Netbusters, Premier League World, Classic Match and archive programming – much of which will be available for the first time ever in the United States. In addition, NBC and NBCSN Premier League series such as Premier League Download, The Men in Blazers Show, and Behind the Badge will be available on Premier League Pass.
Premier League Pass will stream coverage live and on-demand via Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.
Soccer fans can register their interest in Premier League Pass at NBCSportsGold.com.
The announcement about Premier League Pass will have big ramifications for many soccer fans in the United States.
Exclusive content via Premier League productions should be available via the NBC Sports App (with authentication). To be honest it sucks when I can’t watch shows like Premier League Preview/Review, Premier League News, Premier League World, classic match etc.
So let me get this straight. There’s a chance that we wont be able to watch a specific club on any given Saturday morning live? I may want to watch a Newcastle V Swansea game at 7am Pacific time on a Saturday morning and it wouldn’t be available?
Someone please correct me if I am wrong but if you have a cable subscription, you should be able to watch any game you want via the app.
Serms like that’s not the case anymore, would need cable subscription and nbc gold access.
Nope, they’re getting rid of that.
This is awful news, honesty. Those matches available on the 491-495 channels on Directv were fantastic. Now to have to watch them through online services is not ideal to me. A major let down.
This is a terrible move by NBC Sports.
If you were able to watch every match via this service then fine. This however means that if you want the ability to watch every match you have to continue paying for your cable provider and adding this.
How could we go from the perfect platform for the league for this many years and then get thrown this load of nonsense?
What happens to football bars now on those weekends where your club is pushed into the 10-12 window and is not featured? Are we going back to illegal feeds
Looks like I’ll be using illegal streams again
What a terrible decision from NBC
NBC Sports paid $167 million/year for U.S. rights in all language to Premier League.
With ratings down, NBC Sports needs to find another revenue stream.
All the overflow matches will now cost you another $50.
If you are a neutral viewer, this won’t matter to you.
If you are a supporter of a small club, tough luck. NBC Sports now want to you pay another $50.
(What will really happen: a cottage industry of Virtual Private Network software packages and/or pirate streaming boxes will show up literally overnight for those who want to pirate video from the Middle East i.e. beIN Sports Middle East 1-12,, which offer every EPL match. Every ethnic neighborhood in major large cities in the U.S. will have shops selling illegal pirate video streaming boxes. Several of my neighbors watch Golden State Warriors NBA games on CCTV5 China using such illegal streaming video boxes instead of subscribing pay TV and pay over $7/month for NBC Sports Bay Area.)
Anyone who thinks pay TV is going away in favor of over-the-top subscriptions packages need to think again.
The pay TV model in the U.S., with expensive sports TV channels all bundled into one gigantic expanded tier, will be around for a while.
I now pay $133/month for pay TV, without a single premium channel such as HBO or Showtime. The expanded basic bundle I choose, DIRECTV’s XTRA package, is extremely bloated with several sports channels that are valued at over $7/month each.
So if I’m a Palace supporter and they are on early midday kickoff I wont be able to watch them. How does this work I pay a $50 a season to my supplyer or someone else if so can I still watch this on TV or watch by tablet?
You could NBC Sports directly via NBCSportsGold.com Most of the 10am ET games on Saturday will only be available via Premier League Pass through NBCSportsGold.com
What about Goal Zone?
No mention of Goal Zone has been made by NBC Sports yet.
So that means I might lower my package for my cable company??
Aside from the live games issue, this also suggests that NBC isn’t really investing in additional studio and other shoulder programming on NBCSN or NBC. There may be an occasional Behind the Badge, but the inconsistent Goal Zone times, Match of the Day times, non-existent news and highlight programs, etc will remain.
Honestly, right now may be the golden time period for soccer coverage in the US, with Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, MLS, etc all available on cable or broadcast TV. Who knows if NBC, FOX, etc are making money on Premiere League and Bundesliga, and who knows if bein will be a channel long term. I wouldn’t be surprised if most of this programming is pay only in the form of direct to consumer streaming eventually.
What the hell did you think would happen? You can’t pay that money and get the ratings they have. That was almost NBA money. Welcome to the real world everyone as now it’s just like everyone other sport in the US similar to buying out of market packages. I guess Fox isn’t so bad!
Will we be able to see the schedule of which games will be streamed on this new service before signing up?
It couldn’t have lasted forever. I think the comments suggesting that lower tier teams won’t be available may be initially true, but if nbc doesn’t realize the revenue that they anticipate it would be a logical leap for them to look to the ‘big five’ or six teams and remove them entirely from the main channel line up. They’d have reason to believe they could anticipate more revenue from United and Chelsea fans than Stoke City supporters. I’ll probably take a wait and see approach. However, if I cannot watch my team, I’ll certainly pay the fare.
So, getting rid of the overflow channels means I no longer need to subscribe to Directv. My wife will be overjoyed, since I am paying about $150 for the sports packages, no HBO/Showtime or anything…that should cut the family expense by about $50/month.
But, yes, that’s a bad move by NBC…oh, well, there are other ways to watch your favorite team, week in and week out…
Exactly what I did a few months ago. There will be ways around this for an old-timey geek like me. Meanwhile our household cut our costs in half while subscribing to TWO online serviced.
This has Comcast written all over it.
They are no better than drug dealers. Get people hooked with some for free then start charging through the nose for it.
How do you think this will affect local sport bars and pubs? A lot of people like myself go to a local pub to catch the Saturday matches, does this mean they won’t be a channel to switch on to?
NBC was doing such an excellent job with the EPL until this terrible idea.
Hope they continue highlights shows including Match of the Day
Much maligned Bein Sports looks better and better, but for how long before they jump on this bandwagon.
People will complain about anything unless it is free. They think they should be entitled to view every single sporting event out there.
is it free this is how much they charge your cable Station to show there channel and how many subscribers they have and how much revenue they get
NBC Sports Network $0.32 Charge 83,790 million subscribers $321 Million Revenue
To be completely honest, you guys have had it so good that now you’re feeling what the rest of the world feels, it hurts. Yes, you will need to pay extra but you can’t have everything included on your basic sports channels forever. PLP was the main service in New Zealand and parts of Asia in the previous deal and it was pretty decent. At $49.99 for a SEASON, that is a steal. Try being in the UK and being asked to pay the equivalent of $63.79 a MONTH or $91.50 with HD and that’s just for 126 matches on Sky Sports!