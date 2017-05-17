Telemundo announces Confederations Cup commentators, analysts and presenters

Telemundo has announced their all-star lineup of commentators, analysts and presenters for this June’s coverage of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.
The tournament, which will include Chile, Germany, Mexico, Portugal and other nations, will be shown live in Spanish-language across Telemundo, Universo and streaming platforms.
The on-air team will include Telemundo’s most distinguished television presenters, former star players and Telemundo Deportes’ team of soccer experts, as well as a production staff of more than 150 people. The entire team will be based in Russia throughout the duration of the tournament, marking the first time ever that coverage of all Confederations Cup matches will be produced live from all venue cities.
Andrés Cantor will lead Telemundo Deportes’ coverage alongside the network’s roster of renowned play-by-play commentators, analysts and studio hosts. He will be joined by Mexican soccer legend Carlos Hermosillo and former Mexican National Team and Chivas player Manuel Sol, who will serve as game and studio analysts. Sammy Sadovnik will serve as play by play commentator alongside the analysis of Copán Álvarez.
The team will be joined by special guest analysts including former star player and coach Raúl “El Potro” Gutierrez of Mexico, who coached Mexico’s U-17 to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2011 Championship; as well as Chilean-Argentine Claudio Borghi, who won the 1986 FIFA World Cup™ with Argentina and most recently has coached several teams including the Chile National Team; and Fabio Capello, the Italian former soccer star who won over ten league championships through his career and later coached the Russia and England National teams. The three will serve as game analysts and contribute to both pre- and post-game coverage analysis.
Renowned sports journalist Miguel Gurwitz will serve as host, leading the pre and post-game analysis from Russia. In addition, Karim Mendiburu will provide special onsite reporting for “Titulares y Más” and Ana Jurka will anchor all the coverage originating from the Telemundo studios in Miami, FL. Telemundo stations will also send sports reporters Veronica Contreras and Jaime Becerril to deliver content for Telemundo’s local audiences.
Telemundo’s coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 will include close to 200 hours of programming on Telemundo and Universo, including the live broadcast of all 16 matches, pre-game and post-game coverage originating from Russia and extensive news and analysis on Telemundo’s regular programming, Telemundo stations’ local newscasts and across the company’s platforms. In addition, Universo will re-air all matches on prime time.
All matches will also be available live via TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes EN VIVO App and the Telemundo-owned stations’ dedicated apps on mobile, tablets and connected devices, as well as fuboTV.
The live match broadcasts will be supplemented by extensive shoulder programming, including a pre-game and post-game show airing at the start and end of each match day. In addition, “Titulares y Más” will air every night on its regular schedule time, bringing the latest news and recaps of all the daily action.
TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App will also offer comprehensive content, including general news and information, team and player profiles, features about the host country and much more. The digital coverage will be supplemented by extensive social media content on Snapchat, hat, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms.
The talent lineup and assignments include:
Match Commentary –
Andrés Cantor: As the lead presenter, the four-time Emmy winner will lend his more than three decades of experience and signature “Goooaal” call to the network’s coverage. He will travel to all four host cities during the tournament to call at least nine matches, including Mexico’s first game against Portugal.
Carlos Hermosillo: Hermosillo is a Mexican soccer legend who has gone on to a successful career in television sports. He is one of the top all-time goal scorers for the Mexican National Team and Cruz Azul. He currently serves as a Telemundo Deportes comentador for “Rumbo al Mundial,” “Fútbol Estelar: Liga MX” and “Fútbol Estelar: Liga Premier.” Hermosillo will serve as analyst for several matches and across studio programming.
Manuel Sol: Sol is a former Chivas and Mexican National Team midfielder star who through his 15-year soccer career became a household name for Mexican soccer fans. He played with several league teams including Chivas and was in the Mexico National Team roster for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, the 1998 Gold Cup and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the 1998 FIFA World Cup™. He joined Telemundo Deportes in 2013 as analyst, contributing to the network’s coverage of all FIFA events, “Futbol Estelar: La Liga Premier”, and LigaMX. In Russia, Sol will serve as game analyst alongside Cantor.
Sammy Sadovnik: The renowned play by play commentator will call at least six matches and travel across all host cities alongside the analysis of Copán Álvarez. A key member of the Telemundo Deportes team, Sadovnik is a familiar face from “Fútbol Estelar: La Liga Premier,” “Fútbol Estelar: Liga MX” and the World Cup qualifying matches on “Rumbo al Mundial.” He has also covered the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, U-20 and U-17 FIFA tournaments since 2015.
Copán Álvarez: Since joining Telemundo Deportes to cover the FIFA U-20 World Cup New Zealand 2015, Álvarez has made a name for himself across media platforms with his unique perspective on Premier League soccer and the Liga MX. He will join Sadovnik as game analyst.
Special Guests –
Fabio Capello: The Italian former soccer star and manager will bring his experience in European soccer to the coverage and will join the booth for select Germany and Russia matches. Capello is a former National team coach for Russian and England. As player, he won ten league championships in Italy and Spain and a UEFA Champions League title with Milan.
Raúl “El Potro” Gutierrez: the former soccer star from Mexico will join the team in Russia and contribute to the game analysis for all Mexico matches and will appear across the network’s news and information studio coverage. Gutierrez was part of the Mexico National Team for the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ and most recently served as head coach for Mexico’s Olympic team, and coached Mexico’s U-17 squad to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2011Championship.
Claudio Borghi: The Chilean-Argentine manager and former soccer attacking midfielder will be in the booth for Chile’s matches and contribute to the studio coverage throughout the tournament. The soccer star won the 1986 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, alongside Maradona. He also played for several clubs in Argentina and Chile and spent time in Italy with A.C. Milan. After retiring, Borghi has been coaching club teams in Argentina and Chile and served as head coach for the Chile National Team between 2011 and 2012.
Hosts and presenters –
Miguel Gurwitz: Well-known to Mexican audiences thanks to his more than 15 years of covering soccer in Mexico and now for Telemundo Deportes. Miguel will lead the studio coverage traveling to all hosts cities, bringing all the latest news and analysis in between matches and throughout the tournament. He will host the coverage around the action with the contributions of all the experts.
Ana Jurka: The “Titulares Telemundo” presenter, Jurka is a key member of the Telemundo Deportes coverage team and will co-anchor the studio coverage from Telemundo’s studios in Miami, FL.
Karim Mendiburu: The host of “Titulares y Más,” Mendiburu has covered top sporting events around the world, including the Olympics, FIFA World Cups, the Super Bowl, the WWE, the X-Games, NASCAR, the UFC and NBA. He will be in Russia to present special coverage for “Titulares y Más” and special reports around the country’s culture and color.
Telemundo Owned Stations Coverage –
Veronica Contreras: Sports anchor for Telemundo 47 / WNJU, Telemundo’s flagship East Coast television station, is an experienced sportscaster who has covered the New York tristate area’s professional sports teams and the largest sporting events in the New York market. She will deliver original on-air and digital content for Telemundo stations’ local audiences all throughout FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017.
Jaime Becerril: Joined Telemundo 62 / WWSI in 2013. He’s an experienced sportscaster that has reported from various international sporting events including the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2016 Caribbean Series from the Dominican Republic, among others. He will join Contreras in Russia to deliver original content for Telemundo’s local audiences.
