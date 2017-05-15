Home
Average reported attendances for MLS through gameweek 11 of the 2017 season

May 15, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer 1 Comment

Photo credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Reported attendances were less than stellar this past week. Columbus’ midweek match had the lowest reported gate in the league this season (10,318). Colorado, Dallas, DC United and Houston all had relatively poor turnouts. New York Red Bulls’ match against LA had the lowest showing (against the Galaxy) since 2006, the year before Beckham arrived.

On the other hand, Chicago had its biggest number since September of 2015 with 20,153 fans.

After the first 115 matches, the average attendance is down 1.66% compared to 2016.

Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 11:

Franchise Attendance
Chicago 20,153
Colorado 14,567
Columbus 10,318
Dallas 14,665
DC United 14,576
Houston 16,075
Montreal 17,508
New England 21,096
NY Red Bull 18,376
Orlando 25,527
Portland 21,144
Toronto 27,249

Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 10:

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 49,077 NA 3
Seattle 39,716 42,620 7.31% 4
Toronto 28,010 26,604 -5.02% 6
Orlando 36,949 25,527 -30.91% 6
LA Galaxy 25,212 22,965 -8.91% 6
NYCFC 24,924 22,183 -11.00% 5
Montreal 22,800 22,156 -2.83% 4
Vancouver 23,350 21,681 -7.15% 4
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 6
Minnesota NA 21,115 NA 5
Red Bulls 18,461 19,482 5.53% 6
Sporting KC 19,839 19,052 -3.97% 5
Salt Lake 19,699 18,808 -4.52% 5
San Jose 18,000 18,000 0.00% 5
Houston 20,360 17,653 -13.30% 7
Chicago 14,014 16,326 16.50% 5
Philadelphia Union 16,956 16,038 -5.42% 5
D.C. United 15,061 15,881 5.44% 6
FC Dallas 14,305 15,658 9.46% 5
NE Revs 16,047 14,894 -7.18% 5
Colorado 14,170 14,708 3.80% 5
Columbus 15,752 13,090 -16.90% 7

  1. Total Relegation May 15, 2017

    Come on in future MLS owners, the water is fine! NYCFC is Garber’s legacy and brainchild and look at those sh*itty attendance numbers. Don’t give me the “they play in Yankee Stadium” excuse because it was a league mandate to have a SSS before play but somehow that didn’t apply to NYCFC.

    The end is near, MLS!

