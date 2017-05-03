DIRECTV NOW adds access to NBC Sports and FOX Sports GO apps

Legal streaming service DIRECTV NOW offers subscribers access to several apps that will be of interest to sports fans, adding tons of additional programming that otherwise are not available.
Of particular interest to soccer fans is the fact that DIRECTV NOW offers access to NBC Sports App, FOX Sports GO, Telemundo Now and WatchESPN at no extra charge. If you’re a DIRECTV NOW subscriber, all you have to do is use your DIRECTV NOW login information to access those additional apps.
For fans of the Premier League, a subscription to DIRECTV NOW will allow you to watch all of the games across NBCSN, CNBC and USA. Plus, now with access to the NBC Sports App being available, that means you can watch every single Premier League match via the NBC Sports App (even the ones that are shown on the over-the-air NBC network that’s not available live via DIRECTV NOW).
DIRECTV NOW is a completely separate streaming service that’s available to cord cutters. No subscription to the DIRECTV satellite is needed. All you need is an Internet connection.
DIRECTV NOW is currently offering a free 7-day trial.
With access to FOX Sports GO, subscribers can watch UEFA Champions League, MLS, Europa League, Bundesliga and tons of other soccer and sports programming.
Launched in November, 2016, DIRECTV NOW lets you stream your favorite live sports, on demand, premium channels, popular shows, and hit movies right to your tablet, smartphone or TV.
Among the other TV channels that DIRECTV NOW provides that are of interest to soccer fans, they include FOX (in select cities), NBC (in select cities), ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, CNBC, Univision, Telemundo, Galavision, FOX Sports Net, NBCSN, UniMas, YES, FS2 and Univision Deportes.
Does beIN sport connect have an app for any streaming device? (Fire tv, apple tv, Xbox etc.)
beIN SPORTS Connect has an app that’s available on Android and iOS devices. But in order to watch games on it, you have to log in (via one of the services listed below) to prove that you have a cable or satellite subscription. beIN SPORTS Connect is only available to customers of AT&T, Atlantic Broadband, Bright House, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Time Warner and Verizon Fios.
If you’re like me and your TV provider isn’t on that list, then a streaming service like fuboTV is a better option to access beIN SPORTS Connect. Plus if you’re a cord cutter, you can still access beIN SPORTS Connect via fubo.