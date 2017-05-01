Where to find Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, you’ve come to the right place.
Real Madrid meets Atletico Madrid once again, but this time it’s in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League instead of the final itself. Real Madrid plays at home in the first leg, which will give Los Blancos an advantage. At the same time, Atleti will be focused on getting those all-important away goals to make Real Madrid’s job even more difficult.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
What: UEFA Champions League semifinal, 1st leg
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Where: Live on FS1 and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid and tons of Champions League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
