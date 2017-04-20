El Clásico 2017: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream

For viewers in the United States, the first el Clásico of 2017 featuring Real Madrid against Barcelona will be shown live on television and live stream. The game kicks off at 2:45pm ET on Sunday, April 23.
Pre-game coverage on begins at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT on the English-language beIN SPORTS, while the pre-match coverage begins at 12:15pm ET on the Spanish-language beIN SPORTS en Español.
The game will also be streamed live and legally. There are several live stream choices to choose from, but the one we recommend is fuboTV — which not only brings you the beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español channels, but it also carries all of the major sports channels so you can watch the best soccer from around the world.
fuboTV is offering a free 7-day trial so you watch el Clásico for free, and enjoy 7 days of the world’s best soccer coverage.
In addition to La Liga, which features Barcelona and Real Madrid on a weekly basis, you also gain access to the Premier League, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
That includes a long list of sports channels that include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN, YES and Lifetime.
Plus you can watch fuboTV on your Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle or Google Chromecast.
SPECIAL OFFER: If you don’t have access to beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, you can watch el Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona for free on fuboTV with their 7-day trial. It’s a completely legal streaming service that you can watch on your computer, smartphone, smart TV, Roku, Apple TV, tablet or Google Chromecast.
Q: What sports leagues other than the soccer ones does fuboTV carry?
• NFL (via FOX, NBC and NBC Universo)
• NBA (via NBA TV, FOX Sports Net, NBC Sports regional networks and YES Network),
• NHL (via NBC, CNBC, FOX Sports Net, NBC Sports regional networks, NBCSN, NBC Universo, Telemundo and USA)
• MLB (via FOX, FS1, FOX Sports Net, FS2, NBC Sports regional networks and YES)
• NCAA Football (via beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, FOX, FOX College Sports, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, NBC, NBC Sports regional networks, NBCSN, One World Sports and YES)
• NCAA Basketball (via beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, FOX, FOX College Sports, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports regional networks, NBCSN and YES)
• Golf (via FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, One World Sports and Golf Channel)
• NASCAR (via FOX, FS1, FS2, CNBC, NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo and Telemundo)
• Formula One (via NBC, NBCSN and Univision Deportes)
• Tennis (via NBC, NBCSN, beIN SPORTS and TyC Sports)
• UFC (via FOX, FS1 and FS2)
• Boxing (via FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC and NBCSN)
• Olympics (via NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, CNBC, Telemundo, Goif Channel and USA)
• Rugby (via FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, NBC NBCSN, TyC Sports and beIN SPORTS)
• Cricket (via One World Sports and NBCSN)
Q: What channels other than the ones mentioned above will I be able to access?
A: The Big Ten Network (BTN), NBA TV, A&E, Golf Channel, FOX College Sports, History Channel, Lifetime, LMN, Viceland, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FX, FXM, FXX, National Geographic, Nat Geo Mundo, Nat Geo WILD, Fuse, FM, Bravo, Chiller, Cloo, CNBC World, E!, Esquire, MSNBC, Oxygen, Sprout, Syfy, USA Network and The Weather Channel.
Q: What other sports will I be able to watch other than soccer?
A: Baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, cycling, American football, golf, hockey, horse racing, mixed martial arts, motorsports, professional wrestling, rugby and tennis.
It wouldn’t hurt to mention that FUBO.TV offers USA and ElRey, meaning WWE RAW, WWE Smackdown, and Lucha Underground are available.