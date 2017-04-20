Belgian Jupiler League comes to US TV and streaming thanks to Eleven Sports

Eleven Sports, the newly launched sports channel that formed from the ashes of One World Sport, has acquired US rights to the Belgian Jupiler League (Belgian First Division A). This weekend, the channel will show all 3 matches from the current Championship Playoff that features the top six clubs from the league’s regular season:
Friday, April 21, 2017
KAA Gent vs. KV Oostende, LIVE at 2:30pm ET on Eleven Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Sporting Charleroi vs. SV Zulte Waregem, Same-Day-Delay at 5:30pm ET on Eleven Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, April 23, 2017
RSC Anderlecht vs. Club Brugge, Same-Day-Delay at 3:30pm ET on Eleven Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
The Belgian Jupiler League is divided into 2 phases with an initial 30-round regular season of 16 teams. This is followed by a Championship Playoff with the top 6 teams who carry over their points (between the participating teams) from the regular season for an addition 10-Round competition. Eleven Sports is joining the Championship Playoff in the 4th Round with Anderlecht holding a 6-point lead over Gent and Club Brugge. The top 2 teams will participate in next season’s UEFA Champions League with 3rd and 4th place teams going into the Europa League.
Eleven Sports has taken over sports rights by the now defunct One World Sport in March of this year. Soccer properties that Eleven Sports acquired are NASL (NY Cosmos home matches), Chelsea TV, Arsenal TV and Bayern TV. Eleven Sports is available via DirecTV (#623), Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse (#1665), Cablevision, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband & PlayStation Vue Streaming Service and fuboTV (free trial).
Ed Perovic is the publisher of soccertvblog.com – a source for schedules and US TV information for major European Leagues and International competitions.
