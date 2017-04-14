Where to find Inter Milan vs. AC Milan on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, you’ve come to the right place.
The timing of the Milan derby couldn’t have come at a more interesting time given the takeover of AC Milan by investors from China who are promising significant investment in the club.
On the pitch, both Milan clubs have been having disappointing performances so it’ll be an opportunity of bragging rights in Milan between sixth-place AC Milan versus seventh-place Inter.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
What: Serie A
When: Broadcast begins at 6:30am ET / 3:30am PT; Saturday, April 15, 2017
US TV: Not televised live. Will be shown on tape delay from 6-8pm ET.
US Streaming: Live from 6:30am ET on beIN SPORTS and fuboTV (7-day free trial)
