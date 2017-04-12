Bender replaces Bartra for Dortmund, Monaco without Mendy

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP) – Spain international Marc Bartra, who was hurt in Tuesday’s bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, was replaced by Sven Bender for Wednesday’s rescheduled Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco.
Centre-back Bartra underwent surgery on a broken wrist after he was hit by flying glass as three explosions shattered windows on the Dortmund coach as it made its way to Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.
Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel resisted rushing Marco Reus back into the line-up, with the Germany star sidelined since March 4 with a hamstring injury.
For Monaco Joao Moutinho replaces suspended midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who scored the winning goal against Manchester City in the last 16, while first-choice full-backs Djibril Sidibe (appendicitis) and Benjamin Mendy (groin) are both sidelined.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the Dortmund attack, while 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe partners Radamel Falcao up front for visiting Monaco.
Starting line-ups in the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday (kick-off 1645 GMT):
Borussia Dortmund (3-4-3): Roman Burki; Matthias Ginter, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sven Bender; Lukasz Piszczek, Shinji Kagawa, Julian Weigl, Marcel Schmelzer (capt); Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphael Guerreiro
Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)
Monaco (4-4-2): Danijel Subasic; Andrea Raggi, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Almamy Toure; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Joao Moutinho, Thomas Lemar; Radamel Falcao (capt), Kylian Mbappe
Coach: Leonardo Jardim (POR)
Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)
