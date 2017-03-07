FOX Sports fakes soccer announcers being at Champions League games

FOX Sports is faking their soccer announcers being at stadiums in England during UEFA Champions League broadcasts.
For the second Champions League gameweek in a row, the US broadcaster has gone to elaborate measures to trick viewers into thinking that their announcers are in the stadium when they are, in fact, in a studio in California. The first time they did this was during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League game between Manchester City and Monaco where both John Strong and Stu Holden pretended to be in the stadium calling the game.
It happened again on Tuesday for FOX Sports’ broadcast of Arsenal against Bayern Munich during the pre-game UEFA Champions League show.
What FOX Sports is doing is putting commentators John Strong and Stu Holden in front of a green screen, and then posting a live video shot on the green screen behind them. FOX Sports has been positioning the camera to make it look like Strong and Holden are at the stadium. The talent has even gone to the length of dressing up in shirts, ties and jackets instead of the typical casual clothes they wear when they’re calling the game off the monitor.
In addition to the visual tricks that FOX Sports has been using to mislead viewers, commentator John Strong has been saying things during broadcasts that make the viewer think they’re in the stadium. For example, in the video below, Strong mentioned on-air “Geoff Shreeves is with us down on the field” when he asked him what the atmosphere was like outside the stadium. Also, during the Arsenal-Bayern Munich match, Strong mentioned how he had seen and heard protests against Wenger before the game, but both Strong or Holden were holed up in the FOX Sports studio in Los Angeles.
While it’s quite normal for broadcasters to call soccer games off the monitor instead of being in a stadium, reputable broadcasters don’t pretend that their talent is at the stadium.
FOX Sports was reached for comment and asked why the broadcaster is faking their broadcasters being at stadiums in England, Unfortunately, FOX Sports didn’t respond.
Since FOX Sports refused to respond to our request, we can only guess that FOX Sports is attempting to find ways to match NBC Sports’ level of soccer coverage. However, NBC employs a team of talent that are actually in the stadiums they’re broadcasting from.
Not only is it reprehensible for FOX Sports to employ the tactic of trying to trick viewers into thinking that their talent is at the game, but it’s also damaging to the careers of FOX Sports’ two brightest stars when it comes to soccer — John Strong and Stu Holden. It cheapens their image and makes it feel like they’re lying to the audience.
Both Strong and Holden are accomplished professionals when it comes to announcing, so there’s no need for FOX Sports to sink to cheap tricks to try to elevate their coverage. Few people are going to think any less of FOX Sports and Strong/Holden if they’re calling the game off the monitor. But if the broadcasters dress up and are positioned to make it look like they’re in the stadium, it destroys the level of trust we have between the broadcaster and the viewer. In a time of fake news, we don’t need or want FOX Sports faking their announcers being in stadiums when they’re obviously not there.
But at one point, Strong did mention that there was someone on the field and he referred to “the world feed.”
Alro and co are on site and yet we still see the world feed. Merely mentioning it doesn’t change the issue at hand since it’s an accurate statement.
I love you gus for pointing this stuff out, not sarcasm either. Fox Soccer is a disgrace, hopefully they lose the FA cup.
We should be able to choose an audio stream in which there’s no commentary at all. I prefer to listen to the game by itself without having to listen to two cringey idiots.
I think they do that sometimes with the Fox Sports Go app, but I’m not positive.
John Strong has the incredibly annoying voice of someone who commentates for baseball games. It’s like nails against a chalkboard for me. I’d love to know why American commentators aren’t allowed to sound like actual humans.
Neither of these goons should be providing commentary for football period.
That isn’t the point and your Euro accent elitistism is silly.
Watching the game, it was obvious they were in the studio. To each his own, but I’m surprised the Gaffer thinks these are accomplished, professional announcers. Holden’s voice is grating. He epitomizes everything Fox stands for. Bring in Caitlyn Jenner!
Second rate company with regards to soccer coverage. I just wish they would use the world feed announcers instead of their own. Ecstatic that they lost the EPL several years ago and now the CL to Turner. All they have left is the Bundesliga and FA Cup. Good riddance.
Don’t forget…we also have 3 WORLD CUPS…and everything FIFA until 2026…(Confederations…U20..U17…Women’s WC..Beach Soccer…etc….) …and MLS…and GOLD CUP ….saludos Joe
Besides the World Cups mens and womens nobody is watching much of that, plus Telemundo has the rights also, so for anyone that doesn’t know Spanish you should learn a little or learn by watching, they will have Andres Cantor calling the matches so no reason to give ratings to the Buffoons on Fox like Stone, Fiore, Lalas etc all.
“I just wish they would use the world feed announcers instead of their own”
Careful what you wish for. You might end up with the cretinous dribblings of Clive Tyldesley and Andy Townsend, with their contractual obligation to mention ‘that wonderful night in Barcelona’ six times in every commentary – more if Manchester United are actually involved.
Agree that John Strong is irritating. Occasionally he sounds like Gus Johnson (occasionally, but never that bad).
Why Fox Sports doesn’t follow NBCSN formula is baffling. NBC uses commentators who are at the game and moreover the commentators have abundant knowledge of the players, managers, clubs and the league.
It would also cost Fox less money if they used the international feed as they would not have to pay for the local commentators. It would be different if the local commentators were good enough that they enhanced the viewing experience.
I’ve been wondering why they don’t use the world feed announcers, so thanks for the article (& the comments). It’s infuriating to listen to since they insist on mis-pronounced, “American-version” of players last names, know zero history of players or teams, & it’s all disrespectful to the sport. I think it goes back to the MLS way of trying to popularize soccer in US by using different “Americanized” rules, clock, etc. but they finally realized soccer fans wanted REAL soccer & gave in, so continuing to “do things their own way” is ridiculous (& infuriating). Bundesliga coverage is unwatchable for same reason….if Pulisic decides to pronounce his name different then it’s fine but changing everyone’s is disrespectful. I want FOX to succeed (ESPN being a monopoly,) but this isn’t helping their chances.
ESPN’s days of being a monopoly are numbered. They are losing subscribers thus dollars and paid way too much for one NFL game a week and college sports that they are not biding on anything anymore and are now laying off on-air talent.
FS1 reportedly lost more subscribers last month than ESPN, which frankly is just as well. The sooner Fox Sports destroys itself, the better.
Obviously FOX intends to use these idiots for the semis and final.
Strong is a absolute horrible announcer that has made numerous mistakes on interpreting the laws of the games… Holden is fine, but hasnt a clue about European football. We are going though GUS JOHNSON 2.0 here.. when will they realize?!! Even BeinSport MENA uses the world feed. Im done spending energy on this though… IPTV is here and is here to stay.. BT Sport or any other World Feed is available..so finding option to these idiots is very easy to find.
Cantona—
Uh, Holden played in the Premier League and grew up in Scotland, I’m pretty sure that gives him a “clue” about European football, no???
True but Stu Holden has also played in the same number of Champions League matches as all of us commentating on here.
And how many Champions League matches has he played in? If your not ingrained if Europeon football you shouldn’t be commentating on it. Stretching a passport qualification as a an expert for Euro football is idiotic.
Cantona—
Mr. HARRIS… I respect your opinion, but I think in your article you used the word “studio” when you try to put “stadium”… (in two different paragraphs)…
Saludos…
You’re correct. Thank you el Presidente!
Commentary on FOX when they do these games is soooooooooooooo bad.The sound is wrong and you can tell they are not at the game.Why not just go with the PROPER commentators on the live feed ?
Both don’t have a clue . U needs soccer people from Europe to give commentary on the UCL . I hope Turner sports do the decent thing when they take over
Don’t think they have to be from Europe, some of the beIN commentators are decent, Phil Schoen for example, everyone knows they aren’t in Spain and it’s not really a big deal. Fox purposely does nonsense like this and takes the obnoxious route, they do it in the rest of their coverage as well, Skip Bayless, Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Lalas.
Phil and Ray are FAR from decent… if they were that good they would be the voice of BEIN Sports… there are NOT. Only for the Merican market… the rest of the world hears proper the proper world feed commentators.
Phil and Ray would be Stoned if there were used in MENA or the Far East .. the rest of the world would not put up with these amateurs
Cantona—
Thanks for pointing this out, but it’s Very easy to tell when they are in the studio. NBCSports blow fox out of the water with their broadcasting.
Since you don’t know, it’s worth pointing out that world feed commentators on Champions League are usually calling off monitor in London. Please fix your article to reflect this reality.
It’s 50/50. Pending on the matchup.. but you make a valid point
Cantona—
As I posted on Facebook in response to WST’s post there about this…
“YES Network seems to do much the same thing for its announcers and NYCFC matches, too.”
MSG does the same with the Redbulls games but they don’t act like they are at the stadium and I don’t believe YES does either.
Could u tell me what happened to Ian Joy who anchored the Europa league games for Fox . He was with Bein Sport when they started in 2013 . He was only with Fox about a year or so . We have that Kate Abdo with her raspe voice . She was on the Champions League show yesterday .
Ian Joy is hosting tomorrow’s Europa League broadcast. He’s been appearing as an analyst on the Bundesliga broadcasts too as well as the occasional co-commentary of Bundesliga games. He’s still there and working hard at FOX, just in different capacities to what we’re used to seeing.
They probably will do this all the way until the final.
And it seems John Strong and Stu Holden will call the final in Cardiff live in person.
Thanks for writing about this. And I just hope that Turner Sports is listening and seeing just how annoying these practices are to Americans watching the Champions League.
You’re welcome Nosferatu. To me, as someone who covers the soccer media space very closely, it’s eyeopening how many reporters are being silent on this issue in order to “toe the line” and protect their relationship with FOX Sports, ensuring that they keep their access to softball interviews with executives.
We even had one of the FOX Sports producers posting comments on this page under fake names. I’ve deleted his fake posts, but ‘faking it’ seems to be par for the course unfortunately under this FOX Sports regime.
Sigh.
They are really that bothered to have a producer feel the need to make fake names and spam this thread?
Geesh at how some people just hate truth in reporting nowadays. And quite disturbing.
Gaffer,
Any idea which game Holden and sidekick will cover next week? We have the Leicester/Sevilla, and City/Monaco matchups. I presume the other games would get the international commentary?
FOX hasn’t officially announced anything, but I predict Strong/Holden will do the second leg of the AS Monaco-Manchester City game. All other Champions League games will have international commentary, yes.
Bloody hell, who cares?
The upcoming Turner partnership with the CL right couldn’t come sooner enough.
Fox’s soccer coverage really sucks. If you’re using American announcer like John Strong then at least make sure he’s got a good voice for it. This guy doesn’t. He’s annoying. I actually enjoyed Gus Johnson better.
Anyways, if you’re telling me this guy is going to be the main match commentator during next year’s World Cup I’m gonna shoot myself. Get some Englishman!
A tittle birdie tells me that FOX Sports (U.S. in English) is finalizing its lineup of on-camera talent for the 2018 Men’s World Cup.
The 6 play-by-play announcers and the 6 analysts (co-commentators) will all have one thing in common.
Time to cue up Bruce Springsteen:
https://youtu.be/lZD4ezDbbu4
What I can’t stand are these full of gas, cocky scottish/irish/english lads using idiotic terms on American TV, for American audiences. Fox is really scraping the bottom of the barrel. Here are some gems. “Purchase” ? What the hell are we buying? Blah blah… this “tie” blah blah… the game is 3-1, what “tie”? Game at “tea time”? What? I only drink tea when I’m sick. So what time is the damn game? “Fancy” ??? What?? As in cat food? Have these idiots been told they are blabbering to a US audience? Do they know where they are? You want to sound smart, knowledgeable? Realize who employs you and know your audience. Please use American announcers. Anybody but these haggis eating, bangers banging Brits. Cheerio.