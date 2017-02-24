Home
UEFA doubles Champions League TV rights revenue in $100 million/year deals

UEFA doubles Champions League TV rights revenue in $100 million/year deals

February 24, 2017 Leagues: Champions League, Leagues: Europa League, Soccer On TV, Turner Sports, UEFA, Univision No Comments

While the past 12 months have been a turbulent time for UEFA, the European soccer organization has managed to double the amount of revenue it’ll generate for Champions League and Europa League coverage in the United States.

Under UEFA’s current deal with FOX Sports, the broadcaster pays approximately $52 million per year for the rights to show the games in both English and Spanish to viewers in the United States. That current deal ends at the completion of the 2017/18 season.

But under the new deal with Turner Sports and Univision, UEFA will earn approximately $100 million in revenue from the TV and streaming rights for 2018 through 2021. According to a World Soccer Talk source that’s close to the situation, Turner Sports will pay approximately $60 million per year for the English-language TV rights, while Univision Deportes will pay approximately $40 million/year to show the games in Spanish-language.

The decision by UEFA to split the TV rights to the Champions League and Europa League to an English-language package and a Spanish-language package paid dividends to the European soccer association. By doing so, UEFA was able to double the amount of revenue it will generate from TV rights instead of selling the packages as one that included both English and Spanish.

With Univision Deportes losing the World Cup TV rights for 2018 and 2022 to Telemundo, the acquisition of the Champions League will help bolster the Spanish-language network’s arsenal of soccer TV rights. For Turner Sports, the broadcaster will be entering a new arena just as NBC Sports did when it acquired the rights to the Premier League in 2013.

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

Leave a Reply