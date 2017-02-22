Ibra and Pogba return for Man United

Saint-Étienne (France) (AFP) – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho restored Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba to his starting line-up on Wednesday against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League.
Leading 3-0 from last week’s last 32 first leg at Old Trafford, Mourinho made six changes to the side that beat Blackburn 2-1 in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Sergio Romero kept his place in goal while Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mikhitaryan also started at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.
For St Etienne, coach Christophe Galtier dropped Portugal forward Jorginho with Robert Beric starting up front as one of four changes.
Captain Loic Perrin came back into the side having missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Montpellier due to a knock to the head sustained against United at Old Trafford.
And Florentin Pogba started at left back against his brother Paul just as he did last week.
Teams
St Etienne (4-2-3-1)
Stephane Ruffier; Kevin Malcuit, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Loic Perrin (capt), Florentin Pogba; Jordan Veretout, Vincent Pajot; Romain Hamouma, Henri Saivet, Kevin Monnet-Pacquet; Robert Beric.
Coach: Christophe Galtier (FRA)
Manchester United (4-3-3)
Sergio Romero; Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind; Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick; Henrikh Mikhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juan Mata.
Coach: Jose Mourinho (POR)