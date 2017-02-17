Barcelona capable of historic Champions League comeback: Suarez

Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona striker Luis Suarez believes the Catalans can become the first side ever to overcome a four-goal first leg deficit in the Champions League when Paris Saint-Germain visit the Camp Nou on March 8.
Barca were torn apart in a 4-0 thrashing by the French champions in their last 16 clash on Tuesday, sparking fierce criticism in particular of coach Luis Enrique.
“It is difficult to lose like that, particularly in the last 16 of the Champions League, but I think this team is capable of turning around the situation,” Suarez said at a charity event on Friday.
“We have to convince ourselves. We are all culpable. When we win, we win together and the same when the opposite happens.
“This team has made history by winning the treble, for winning many things in the last few years and if we want to make history as a team, then we have to focus on turning this tie around.
“It is a great challenge and we are looking forward to it.”
Enrique’s tactics were questioned by midfielders Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta, whilst he confronted a reporter for Catalan TV station TV3 in a fiery post-match interview.
The former Barca captain has won eight trophies in his three seasons in charge, but Enrique’s future was already in doubt as his contract expires at the end of the season.
And Suarez insists Enrique should have the right to decide whether he continues next season.
“We have had good times thanks to him and now we are all suffering together and between us have to move forward,” he added.
“The coach is old and mature enough… to know what decision he has taken or will take.
“We will accept whatever decision he makes.”