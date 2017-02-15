Home
Comparing fuboTV to Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW and PlayStation Vue

February 15, 2017

With the news that fuboTV has significantly expanded its product offering to move from soccer-centric channels to those plus a long list of entertainment and news channels, fuboTV’s legal streaming service is now in the same ballpark as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and DIRECTV NOW.

We already know that fuboTV offers the most comprehensive selection of soccer coverage on any legal streaming platform in the United States, but how does it compare to Sling TV, PS Vue and DIRECTV NOW on everything else? We take a closer look in our comparison guide below.

As you can see from the streaming options below, each one has its own pluses and minuses — so what may be a perfect one for you may not interest others depending on which leagues or programs you want to watch.

Also note that the comparison guide below doesn’t list non-soccer-related channels. Each of them has a long list of news, entertainment and children’s networks available. But for the purposes of this comparison guide, we’re focusing on soccer only.

 

SOCCER LEAGUES AND COMPETITIONS

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020 qualifiers Premier League, La Liga, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 qualifiers Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 qualifiers, DFB Pokal, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019 Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, NWSL, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, FA Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions
SOCCER NETWORKS

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN, YES, Lifetime FOX (in select cities), NBC (in select cities), beIN SPORTS, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, NBCSN NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Univision, UniMas NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision, YES Lifetime, NBC Universo, Telemundo
ADD-ON CHANNELS AVAILABLE

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
GolTV, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, Primeira Liga (Portuguese league), TyC Sports, Galavision beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC Universo beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision Deportes, Lifetime, TyC Sports Univision Deportes (available in $70/month package)
IMPORTANT CHANNEL OMISSIONS AND INCLUSIONS

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
Includes FOX Soccer Plus at no additional charge FOX Soccer Plus Is available but at $14.99 extra per month FOX Soccer Plus isn’t available FOX Soccer Plus isn’t available
beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español is included beIN SPORTS included but beIN SPORTS en Español only available at extra $5 per month beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español available at $5/month extra beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español not available
Includes access to beIN SPORTS Connect Includes access to beIN SPORTS Connect Doesn’t include access to beIN SPORTS Connect Doesn’t include access to beIN SPORTS Connect
Includes Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas not included Univision Deportes is only available at $5/month extra Univision and Univision Deportes included
No access to ESPN3 ESPN3 is available through authenticated login Access to ESPN3 is integrated into app No access to ESPN3
Includes access to FOX Sports regional networks and CSN Access to Comcast Sports Network (CSN) not available Access to Comcast Sports Network (CSN) not available Access to FOX Sports regional and CSN not available
Includes CNBC Includes CNBC CNBC is available for an additional $5 extra per month Includes CNBC
Includes Lifetime at no additional cost Lifetime is not available (therefore missing NWSL games) Includes Lifetime at no additional cost Includes Lifetime at no additional cost
       
PROS

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
Offers exclusive games from Portuguese Primeira Liga Authentication with NBC Sports App AirTV device will include Sling TV plus over-the-air networks and Netflix TV guide has slick design
CONS

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
ESPN networks not available Unable to use it outside of your own home (unless you use mobile device with authenticated apps) No beIN SPORTS Connect or NBC Sports App Reliability is a concern; Technical problems encountered
NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only
CLOUD DVR

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
Yes Yes No No
SIMULTANEOUS STREAMS PER ACCOUNT

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
2 5 4 2
FREE TRIALS

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
24-hour 30-days 7-days 7-days
DEVICES

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Windows PC, Mac, iOS, Android, PS3, PS4, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher
PRICE FOR PACKAGE THAT INCLUDES NBC, FOX, BEIN SPORTS and UNIVISION DEPORTES

FUBOTV PREMIER PLAYSTATION VUE SLING ORANGE+BLUE DIRECTV NOW
       
$34.99/month $40/month (Univision Deportes not included) $45/month $60/month
