With the news that fuboTV has significantly expanded its product offering to move from soccer-centric channels to those plus a long list of entertainment and news channels, fuboTV’s legal streaming service is now in the same ballpark as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and DIRECTV NOW.
We already know that fuboTV offers the most comprehensive selection of soccer coverage on any legal streaming platform in the United States, but how does it compare to Sling TV, PS Vue and DIRECTV NOW on everything else? We take a closer look in our comparison guide below.
As you can see from the streaming options below, each one has its own pluses and minuses — so what may be a perfect one for you may not interest others depending on which leagues or programs you want to watch.
Also note that the comparison guide below doesn’t list non-soccer-related channels. Each of them has a long list of news, entertainment and children’s networks available. But for the purposes of this comparison guide, we’re focusing on soccer only.
Comparing fuboTV to Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW and PlayStation Vue
SOCCER LEAGUES AND COMPETITIONS
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020 qualifiers
|Premier League, La Liga, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 qualifiers
|Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, NWSL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 qualifiers, DFB Pokal, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019
|Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, NWSL, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, FA Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions
SOCCER NETWORKS
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN, YES, Lifetime
|FOX (in select cities), NBC (in select cities), beIN SPORTS, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, NBCSN
|NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Univision, UniMas
|NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, USA, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision, YES Lifetime, NBC Universo, Telemundo
ADD-ON CHANNELS AVAILABLE
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|GolTV, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, Primeira Liga (Portuguese league), TyC Sports, Galavision
|beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC Universo
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Univision Deportes, Lifetime, TyC Sports
|Univision Deportes (available in $70/month package)
IMPORTANT CHANNEL OMISSIONS AND INCLUSIONS
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|Includes FOX Soccer Plus at no additional charge
|FOX Soccer Plus Is available but at $14.99 extra per month
|FOX Soccer Plus isn’t available
|FOX Soccer Plus isn’t available
|beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español is included
|beIN SPORTS included but beIN SPORTS en Español only available at extra $5 per month
|beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español available at $5/month extra
|beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español not available
|Includes access to beIN SPORTS Connect
|Includes access to beIN SPORTS Connect
|Doesn’t include access to beIN SPORTS Connect
|Doesn’t include access to beIN SPORTS Connect
|Includes Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas
|Univision, Univision Deportes and UniMas not included
|Univision Deportes is only available at $5/month extra
|Univision and Univision Deportes included
|No access to ESPN3
|ESPN3 is available through authenticated login
|Access to ESPN3 is integrated into app
|No access to ESPN3
|Includes access to FOX Sports regional networks and CSN
|Access to Comcast Sports Network (CSN) not available
|Access to Comcast Sports Network (CSN) not available
|Access to FOX Sports regional and CSN not available
|Includes CNBC
|Includes CNBC
|CNBC is available for an additional $5 extra per month
|Includes CNBC
|Includes Lifetime at no additional cost
|Lifetime is not available (therefore missing NWSL games)
|Includes Lifetime at no additional cost
|Includes Lifetime at no additional cost
PROS
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|Offers exclusive games from Portuguese Primeira Liga
|Authentication with NBC Sports App
|AirTV device will include Sling TV plus over-the-air networks and Netflix
|TV guide has slick design
CONS
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|ESPN networks not available
|Unable to use it outside of your own home (unless you use mobile device with authenticated apps)
|No beIN SPORTS Connect or NBC Sports App
|Reliability is a concern; Technical problems encountered
|NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only
|NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only
|NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only
|NBC and FOX over-the-air networks available in select cities only
CLOUD DVR
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
SIMULTANEOUS STREAMS PER ACCOUNT
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|2
|5
|4
|2
FREE TRIALS
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|24-hour
|30-days
|7-days
|7-days
DEVICES
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle
|Windows PC, Mac, iOS, Android, PS3, PS4, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
|Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher
PRICE FOR PACKAGE THAT INCLUDES NBC, FOX, BEIN SPORTS and UNIVISION DEPORTES
|FUBOTV PREMIER
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|DIRECTV NOW
|$34.99/month
|$40/month (Univision Deportes not included)
|$45/month
|$60/month
