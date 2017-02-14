Wenger determined to end Arsenal’s last 16 curse

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Arsene Wenger is urging Arsenal to take their chance to beat Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s first-leg Champions League away clash in their bid to break their last 16 curse.
The Round of 16 has been a source of Gunners’ heartache with Wenger’s side losing at this stage of the competition in each of the last six seasons.
Bayern dumped Arsenal out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage in both 2013 and 2014.
Wenger says the difference this time, and a factor in his side’s favour, is that they play the second leg on March 7 at the Emirates Stadium after Wednesday’s clash in Munich.
First, Arsenal must get past Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern who are on a Champions League record run of 15 straight wins at Munich’s Allianz Arena.
Wenger was in no mood to be reminded that Bayern have won five of the 10 Champions League games between the clubs and routed the Gunners 5-1 in Munich in November 2015.
“Thanks for reminding me of the history, but let’s focus on the future,” the Arsenal boss told reporters.
“We know we are playing a Bayern team who are favourites, listening to the questions here.
“We have to be very positive on the fighting front and on the playing front.”
Wenger says Arsenal have the experience to counter a Bayern team who have been far from impressive in 2017.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern have ground out Bundesliga wins in recent weeks and are seven points clear in Germany’s top flight, but this is their biggest test this season.
Wenger acknowledges his side face a ‘massive’ challenge.
“I feel we have the experience,” said Wenger.
“We are playing against a Bayern side, who’s aim every year is to win the Champions League.
“When you look at their recent records they are always basically in the last four.
“It’s a massive challenge, but we are capable of dealing with it.
“We have the advantage of playing the second game at home and this is our chance to knock them out.”
Laurent Koscielny scored when Arsenal won 2-0 in Munich in 2013, only to go out on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result having lost 3-1 in London as Bayern won that season’s final.
“We know we are capable of winning here, we have done it in the past,” said the 31-year-old.
“We know from the past that the first game is very important, so we need to take a good result back to London.”