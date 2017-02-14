Where to find Real Madrid vs. Napoli on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli, you’ve come to the right place.
After Barcelona’s shock defeat to PSG on Tuesday, Real Madrid has the chance to steal the headlines on Wednesday if they can beat Napoli who are currently third in Serie A. Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale will miss the match due to injury, but Los Blancos should have enough firepower to win this match against a high-scoring Napoli side.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Real Madrid vs. Napoli
What: UEFA Champions League Round of 16
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Where: Live on FS2 and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Real Madrid vs. Napoli and tons of Champions League soccer games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
