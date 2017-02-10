Where to find Liverpool vs. Spurs on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Spurs, you’ve come to the right place.
With Tottenham nine points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table, the Lilywhites have an excellent opportunity to close the gap with the Blues. However, it’s been years since Spurs have won at Anfield in the league. And you would imagine that Liverpool, at some point, will come alive again in 2017 and start winning.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Spurs
What: Premier League, gameweek 25
When: Game kicks off at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT; Saturday, February 11, 2017
Where: Live on NBC, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and fuboTV (free trial)
If your city is one of the 11 listed below, you can watch Liverpool vs. Spurs with a free 24-hour trial to fuboTV. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Cities where you can watch NBC over-the-air via fuboTV:
• New York City (WNBC)
• Los Angeles (KNBC)
• Chicago (WMAQ)
• Philadelphia (WCAU)
• San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (KNTV)
• Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS)
• Washington, DC (Hagerstown) (WRC)
• Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ)
• San Diego (KNSD)
• Hartford-New Haven (WVIT)
• Boston (WMFP (Formerly WBTS))
If your city isn’t one of them listed above, you can sign up for a free trial to fuboTV and watch a ton of other Premier League games. And for those games that are on NBC over-the-air network, you can watch them via a $10 indoor TV antenna that broadcasts in HD.
