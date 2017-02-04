Hamsik, Mertens hat-tricks as Napoli hit seven

Rome (AFP) – Slovakian international Marek Hamsik and Belgian star Dries Martens both hit hat-tricks as Napoli routed Bologna 7-1 on Saturday to go second in Serie A and three points behind leaders Juventus.
Napoli have now hit 55 goals in 23 league games this season although Maurizio Sarri’s men are still outsiders to pip Juve for the title with the defending champions having two games in hand.
Hamsik’s goals included a fine diving header and a sublime long-distance drive as he took his Napoli career total to 108 goals, passing Attila Sallustro, a star of the 1930s.
Only Diego Maradona has scored more goals for Napoli than Hamsik.
Mertens, meanwhile, took his season total to a league leading 16 goals with 12 of those coming in the last eight matches. He has scored a remarkable three hat-tricks this term.
Napoli’s other goal on Saturday came from Lorenzo Insigne who hit the target from the penalty spot.
On Sunday, Juventus will face fourth-placed Inter Milan and tackle relegation-haunted Crotone next week.