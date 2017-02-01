Leipzig flu victim Werner set to miss Dortmund clash

Berlin (AFP) – Second-placed RB Leipzig are set to be without top-scorer Timo Werner for Saturday’s key Bundesliga clash at Borussia Dortmund after the striker was struck down with flu, according to reports.
Werner has bagged 11 goals this season and RB need their star forward at Dortmund, who are fourth, as they look to bridge the three-point gap behind leaders Bayern Munich.
But according to several reports, Werner will miss the game at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park after contracting an aggressive bout of influenza, which has also confined coach Ralph Hasenhuettl to bed.
The club confirmed both Werner and Hasenhuettl missed training on Wednesday.
“Timo has had a great run. It would be a huge pity if he can’t help us in Dortmund,” Leipzig defender Willi Orban told Bild.
The German daily claim Werner is thought to have H3N2 or ‘Hong Kong flu’, a highly infectious strain, and has been told to stay away from Leipzig’s training ground to minimise the risk of infection.
He is thought to have contracted the disease from Leipzig’s Scotland international Oliver Burke, who was ill for last Saturday’s 2-1 comeback win at home to Hoffenheim in which Werner also netted.
Hasenhuettl is expected to be on the Leipzig bench in Dortmund, but magazine Kicker say Leipzig’s medical staff are ‘very sceptical’ Werner will be fit enough to travel to Dortmund.