No ‘holiday’ for Jese in Las Palmas homecoming

Madrid (AFP) – Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez insisted he hasn’t joined home town club Las Palmas for a holiday after sealing a six-month loan deal on Tuesday, bringing to an end an unhappy short spell at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
“I am not here on holiday. I am here to give my all and try to get into Europe, which is the dream and hope all Canary Islanders have.”
Jese joined the French champions on a five-year deal in August for a reported 25 million euros ($26.8 million) from Real Madrid, but scored just twice in 14 appearances for Unai Emery’s side this season.
“Money doesn’t bring all the happiness in the world. I want to be happy playing football, doing my best and showing my qualities,” added Jese on the perceived step down from Madrid and PSG.
“I didn’t triumph (at PSG) for various reasons. The coach there opted for other players and I never had the chance to start a run of games.”
Las Palmas sit 11th in La Liga, but could still make a late push for European football next season as they trail sixth-placed Villarreal by just six points.
“What we have to do is enjoy having Jese,” Las Palmas coach Quique Setien said after his side beat Valencia 3-1 on Monday.
“There is no better place than home at the moment for him to recover his self-belief.”