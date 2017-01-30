Non-League Sutton face Arsenal in FA Cup

London (AFP) – Non-League Sutton will face Arsenal in next month’s fifth round of the English FA Cup after being given a home draw against the Premier League giants on Monday.
Sutton saw off second-tier Leeds United last weekend and have now landed themselves one of the star ties in the last 16 of football’s oldest senior knockout competition.
Lincoln City, the other non-league side to make it through to the last 16, will also face Premier League opposition when they travel to Burnley.
Championship club Fulham are at home to Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby, while FA Cup holders Manchester United, who together with Arsenal have won the Cup a record 12 times, are away to second-tier strugglers Blackburn Rovers.
Meanwhile Premier League leaders Chelsea travel to Championship side Wolves.
All ties will be played on the weekend of February 17-20.
FA Cup 5th rd draw
Burnley v Lincoln City
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United
Sutton United v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Oxford United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Millwall v Derby County or Leicester City
Ties to be played weekend of February 17-20