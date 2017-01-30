Home
Non-League Sutton face Arsenal in FA Cup

January 30, 2017 AFP No Comments

London (AFP) – Non-League Sutton will face Arsenal in next month’s fifth round of the English FA Cup after being given a home draw against the Premier League giants on Monday.

Sutton saw off second-tier Leeds United last weekend and have now landed themselves one of the star ties in the last 16 of football’s oldest senior knockout competition.

Lincoln City, the other non-league side to make it through to the last 16, will also face Premier League opposition when they travel to Burnley.

Championship club Fulham are at home to Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby, while FA Cup holders Manchester United, who together with Arsenal have won the Cup a record 12 times, are away to second-tier strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile Premier League leaders Chelsea travel to Championship side Wolves.

All ties will be played on the weekend of February 17-20. 

FA Cup 5th rd draw

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby County or Leicester City

Ties to be played weekend of February 17-20

