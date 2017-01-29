Sydney FC charge to 11-point lead in A-League football

Melbourne (AFP) – Sydney FC have extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches and opened an 11-point lead at the top of Australia’s A-League with a 2-1 win over title rivals Melbourne Victory.
Graham Arnold’s Sky Blues came from behind to defeat 10-man Victory for the second time this season to all but seal the A-League premiership with 10 games left to the finals.
Bernie Ibini scored the winner midway through the second half after Filip Holosko cancelled out James Troisi’s opener for Victory.
Andrew Nabbout scored a double as Newcastle Jets downed Melbourne City 2-1 to return to the top six.
City were caught on the counter either side of halftime as Nabbout claimed his first brace in the A-League.
Former Socceroo midfielder Brett Holman netted a stoppage-time winner in Brisbane Roar’s 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.
Holman, making his first appearance since November after knee surgery, scored in the third minute of added on time to lift the Roar into third spot.
Central Coast upset Perth Glory 2-0 win at home to climb off the bottom of the standings.
The Mariners scored twice within five minutes after halftime to secure their first win since defeating Glory nine weeks ago by the same margin at the same venue.
Wellington Phoenix missed a chance to return to the top six in a 2-2 away draw at Adelaide United.
Phoenix would have climbed to fifth spot but are seventh, while defending champions Adelaide return to the bottom of the standings.