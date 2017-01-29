Where to find USA vs. Serbia on US TV and live streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch USA vs. Serbia, you’ve come to the right place.
There are plenty of viewing options to choose from of how you can watch USA against Serbia international friendly, live from San Diego, California. The game will be shown on ESPN2 (English-language) as well as UniMas and Univision Deportes (Spanish-language). In addition to the TV viewing options, you can watch the game via several different legal streaming sites on your computer, smartphone, tablet or over-the-top device such as Roku and Apple TV.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: USA vs. Serbia
What: International friendly
When: Game kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT; Sunday, January 29, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN2, UniMas, Univision Deportes, fuboTV (Spanish-language) and Sling Orange (English-language) (free trial)
With Sling Orange, you can watch USA vs. Serbia and tons of other soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus Sling Orange, the legal streaming service, also streams MLS, select USMNT and USWNT games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2016/2020, select World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019.
The Sling Orange app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One.