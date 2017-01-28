Where to find Braga vs. Moreirense Taça da Liga final on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch the Taça da Liga final between SC Braga vs. Moreirense, you’ve come to the right place.
Moreirense shocked Benfica in the semi-final to earn a place against Sporting Braga in the 2016/17 Taça da Liga final, which will be televised live on US television via GolTV. If your cable or satellite TV system doesn’t get GolTV, you can watch GolTV live with a free 24-hour trial to fuboTV. More details below.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Sporting Braga vs. Moreirense
What: Taça da Liga Final
When: Game kicks off at 3:45pm ET / 12:45am PT; Sunday, January 29, 2017
US Streaming: Live on GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Sporting Braga vs. Moreirense and tons of other Primeira Liga games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Plus, if you enjoy fuboTV, you can lock in their low price right now before it rises in January.
