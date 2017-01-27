Home
Hello Dolly as South African signs for Montpellier

January 27, 2017 AFP No Comments

Montpellier (France) (AFP) – South African international midfielder Keagan Dolly has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier, the French club confirmed on Friday.

The 24-year-old arrives from 2016 African Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns on a deal worth 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million).

The five-times capped player becomes Montpellier’s fourth recruit of the winter break after defenders Lukas Pokorny, Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Jonathan Ikoné on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier are sitting 13th in Ligue 1 two points above the relegation zone ahead of Friday’s clash at southern rivals Marseille.

