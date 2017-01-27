How to follow the FA Cup 4th Round games that aren’t televised

If your team is involved in one of the nine FA Cup 4th Round games that will be televised and/or streamed in the United States this weekend, consider yourself fortunate. Unfortunately, there are seven other games that won’t be televised anywhere in the world including such big teams as Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough.
If you’re not sure whether your team is being featured on TV or streaming this weekend, take a look at the FA Cup TV schedule below. Plus, if your team’s match isn’t being televised, we’ve provided links of how you can listen to an audio commentary of the matches.
First, here are the 9 FA Cup 4th Round games this weekend that will be televised and/or streamed for viewers in the United States (all times Eastern USA):
Friday, January 27
Derby County vs. Leicester City (FA Cup 4th Round), 2:55pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Saturday, January 28
Liverpool vs. Wolves (FA Cup 4th Round), 7:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Chelsea vs. Brentford (FA Cup 4th Round), 10am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers (FA Cup 4th Round), 10am, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2GO
Lincoln vs. Brighton (FA Cup 4th Round), 10am, FOX Soccer 2GO
Southampton vs. Arsenal (FA Cup 4th Round), 12:30pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Sunday, January 29
Millwall vs. Watford (FA Cup 4th Round), 7am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Sutton United vs. Leeds United (FA Cup 4th Round), 9am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Manchester United vs. Wigan (FA Cup 4th Round), 11am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Second, here are the other FA Cup games and where you can follow the matches on club websites:
Saturday, January 28
Oxford United vs. Newcastle United, 10am (matchday commentary — either text or audio)
Rochdale vs. Huddersfield, 10am (live audio commentary from Rochdale player)
Burnley vs. Bristol City, 10am (live audio commentary from ClaretsHD player)
Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool, 10am (live audio commentary from RoversHD player)
Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley, 10am (live audio commentary from Boro player)
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, 10am (BBC Radio Manchester live audio broadcast)
Sunday, January 29
Fulham vs. Hull City, 7:30am (live audio commentary from Fulhamfctv)
Third, one of the best ways to experience the FA Cup 4th Round is by listening to the live radio broadcast from BBC World Service. They’ll have reporters at each of the grounds and will get live reports on the latest FA Cup action from across England. You can listen to the games on the Sportsworld program on BBC World Service, or via TuneIn. If, for some reason, the broadcast gets interrupted due to rights restrictions, you can listen to it live after accessing a VPN service and then returning to the BBC World Service broadcast.
In FA Cup broadcast news for viewers in the United States, Friday’s lineup features Derby County hosting Leicester City at 2:30 PM on FS1. Kate Abdo, who made her full-time FOX Sports debut last week, hosts FA Cup studio coverage alongside analysts Brad Friedel and Warren Barton.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton at 7:25 AM ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Immediately following, Chelsea faces Brentford on FS1 and FOX Deportes, while Tottenham battles Wycombe on FOX Soccer Plus. Southampton closes out FA Cup play at home against Arsenal beginning at 12:00 PM ET on FS1. Abdo hosts FA Cup studio coverage alongside Barton, Friedel and Alexi Lalas. On FOX Deportes, Samuel Jacobo, Christian Bozzo, Claudio Suarez and Ariel Torrone are on the call in Spanish.
Coverage continues Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6:55 AM ET with Millwall facing Watford on FS1. Immediately following, Sutton United hosts Leeds United on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United takes on Wigan at 11:00 AM ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Abdo hosts FA studio coverage alongside Barton and Stu Holden.