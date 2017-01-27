Where to find Southampton vs. Arsenal FA Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Southampton vs. Arsenal, you’ve come to the right place.
After Southampton’s impressive midweek win against Liverpool at Anfield, the Saints are on their way to Wembley to play Manchester United in the League Cup Final. Today, though, it’s Arsenal who have an opportunity to continue their success in the FA Cup by trying to win at St. Mary’s Stadium in one of the FA Cup games of the weekend.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Southampton vs. Arsenal
What: FA Cup 4th Round
When: Game kicks off at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT; Saturday, January 28, 2017
Where: Live on FS1 and DIRECTV NOW (free trial)
With DIRECTV NOW, you can watch Southampton vs. Arsenal and tons of FA Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast (Android only).
Note, you don’t need to be a DirecTV subscriber to access DIRECTV NOW — it’s a completely different service.
Plus DIRECTV NOW, the legal streaming service, also streams the Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions.
The soccer-related TV networks DIRECTV NOW carries include FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.
You can watch DIRECTV NOW on Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.