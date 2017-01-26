Bundesliga clubs pass three billion euros mark

Berlin (AFP) – The 18 German top flight clubs posted a total of three billion euros ($3.2b) in revenue last season for the first time in the Bundesliga’s 54-year history, it was announced Thursday.
The league’s finances are in rude health in the home of the world champions and for the 12th season in a row, the Bundesliga, founded in 1963, has posted record revenues, when the figures were revealed in Frankfurt.
The sum of 3.24 billion euros in total revenue for 2015/16 is an increase of 23.7 percent compared with the previous financial year (2.62 billion).
Of the 18 clubs, 13 posted revenue in excess of 100 million euros last season.
By far, the richest club in Germany remains Bayern Munich, who are chasing a fifth straight Bundesliga title under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
In November, the Bavarian giants posted a record turnover of 627 million euros for 2015/16, up by more than 100 million euros on the previous year.