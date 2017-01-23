Sunderland’s Djilobodji charged with violent conduct

London (AFP) – Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has been charged with violent conduct by England’s governing Football Association following an incident late in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League loss at West Bromwich Albion.
Djilobodji, who could be banned for up to four matches if found guilty, appeared to swing his arms at West Brom midfielder Darren Fletcher at an 86th-minute free-kick.
Referee Craig Pawson did not see the incident but it was recorded on video and FA rules allow them to take retrospective action. Senegal international Djilobodji was sent off against Hull earlier this season.
Saturday’s loss saw Sunderland return to the foot of the table and the last thing the struggling northeast side need now is to lose players through suspension amid a growing injury list.
A four-game ban would rule Djilobodji out until March and likely see him miss games against Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton.