NBC Sports brings 4K Premier League games to US television with DIRECTV

NBC Sports has teamed up with DIRECTV to present 4K coverage of the Premier League in the United States.
This weekend’s game between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur (Saturday, 12:30pm ET on NBC) will be the first match available in 4K to viewers in the States. The 4K broadcast in ultra high-definition (UHD) will be available via channel 106 in the crisp, detail-rich 4K UHD format. The Premier League coverage in 4K UHD will continue this Sunday, Jan. 22, with Arsenal v. Burnley at 9:15 a.m. ET.
For the remainder of the 2016-17 season, NBC Sports Group will present select Premier League matches in 4K UHD via DIRECTV. 4K UHD coverage of the Premier League will provide the same match coverage as the high definition broadcasts on NBC and NBCSN.
Previously, NBC Sports Group and DIRECTV have presented coverage of Notre Dame Football and the Rio Olympic Games in 4K UHD.
“We’re excited to continue our commitment to provide fans with unprecedented coverage of the Premier League by offering matches in 4K this season on DIRECTV,” said Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports and NBCSN.
“Premier League action in the stunning detail and color of 4K UHD on DIRECTV will be a pitch perfect viewing experience, whether you’re a devoted or occasional fan of the game,” said Dan York, chief content officer for AT&T.
The games will also be available to DIRECTV customers in standard and high-definition on their local NBC stations and on NBCSN.
The 4K broadcasts requires a Genie HD DVR (model HR54 or later) and a DIRECTV 4K Ready TV, or a 4K TV connected to a 4K Genie Mini. Additional & Advanced Receiver fees apply. SELECT Package or higher, 4K account authorization and professional installation required. Visit directv.com/4K for complete details.