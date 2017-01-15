Real Madrid’s 40-game unbeaten run ended by Sevilla

Madrid (AFP) – A stunning stoppage time winner from Stevan Jovetic ended Real Madrid’s Spanish record 40-game unbeaten run on Sunday as Sevilla scored twice in the final five minutes to win 2-1 at the Sanchez Pizjuan.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty put Madrid in front 23 minutes from time, but Real captain Sergio Ramos’s own goal levelled before Jovetic, making his La Liga debut on loan from Inter Milan, curled home from 25 yards.
Victory takes Sevilla to within two points of Real at the top of the table, but Madrid also have a game in hand.