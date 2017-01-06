Where to find Preston vs. Arsenal FA Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Preston vs. Arsenal, you’ve come to the right place.
Both Preston and Arsenal have a rich history in the FA Cup. Arsenal have won the FA Cup 12 times — a record-number alongside Manchester United who have also won it 12 times. Preston, on the other hand, have the honor of the biggest FA Cup victory in history — a 26-0 win Hyde in 1887.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Preston North End vs. Arsenal
What: FA Cup 3rd Round
When: Game kicks off at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT; Saturday, January 7, 2016
Where: Live on FS1, FOX Deportes and DirecTV Now (free trial)
With DirecTV Now, you can watch Preston vs. Arsenal and tons of FA Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast (Android only).
Note, you don’t need to be a DirecTV subscriber to access DirecTV Now — it’s a completely different service.
Plus DirecTV Now, the legal streaming service, also streams the Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions.
The soccer-related TV networks DirecTV Now carries include FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.
You can watch DirecTV Now on Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.
If you like the DirecTV Now service as part of your free trial, they’re offering a special $35/month offer for the ‘Go Big’ plan which features 100+ channels. But please note that the offer ends on Monday, January 9.