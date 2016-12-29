Record-breaking 6 million watch Liga MX Final on Univision featuring America-Tigres

Univision delivered record-breaking viewing numbers for the 2016 Liga MX Final featuring Club America against Tigres. The second leg of the final, played on Christmas Day, was watched by 3.3 million soccer fans in the United States, while last Thursday night’s first leg was viewed by 2.8 million. Altogether, a combined 6.1 million watched the two legs across Univision and Univision Deportes.
The Liga MX Apertura 2016 Finals began Thursday, December 22, with a two-game total-goals match-up between perennial powerhouse Club América, the team with more Liga MX titles in history, against northern rivals Tigres UANL. The first leg of the Final delivered more viewers than the two NBA games that aired on TNT last Thursday. Additionally, during Sunday’s match, UDN was the No. 1 sports network in primetime among Adults 18-49 and the No. 2 cable network in primetime amongst Adults 18-49.
Thursday’s first leg match between América and Tigres delivered 2.8 million Total Viewers 2+ and 1.6 million Adults 18-49, making it the most-viewed first leg of the Liga MX final in Univision’s history – outperforming the 2014 Apertura final between the same two teams.
On Sunday, Liga MX Final’s second leg match drew in 3.3 million Total Viewers 2+ and 1.9 million Adults 18-49, making it the highest rated Apertura final match in 10 years, since Toluca and Chivas played in the 2006 Apertura final round on Univision.
Liga MX’s decision to schedule the Liga MX Final second leg on Christmas Day ended up being a win-win for the Mexican league. With many Mexican-Americans celebrating Christmas on December 24, it gave the viewers a chance to sit down and watch the final of the Liga MX Apertura on Christmas evening, boosting the TV viewing numbers on a day when there are no other soccer matches being televised.
In the end, Tigres took home their fifth title, beating América on penalties.