For soccer fans who watch a ton of matches each week, many of us have our own favorite soccer commentators — the ones we look forward to listening to, the ones that give us a thrill when we hear their voices on television.
After watching thousands of matches, both World Soccer Talk Senior Writer Kartik Krishnaiyer and I have compiled our lists of the top 10 commentators in the business.
Here are the top 10 soccer commentators in the business:
Kartik Krishnaiyer’s top 10 commentators:
10. Peter Drury
9. Andres Cantor
8. JP Dellacamera
7. Ian Darke
6. Steve Bower
5. Phil Schoen
4. John Strong
3. Martin Tyler
2. Jon Champion
1. Derek Rae
Christopher Harris’ top 10 commentators:
10. Dave Farrar
9. JP Dellacamera
8. Andres Cantor
7. Steve Bower
6. John Strong
5. Phil Schoen
4. Ian Darke
3. Derek Rae
2. Jon Champion
1. Martin Tyler
Who’s on your top 10 list of favorite soccer co-commentators on television? Let us know in the comments section below.
