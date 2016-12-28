5 Premier League January transfers that would make sense

Predicting soccer transfers can be a bit of a slippery slope. Not only can things change by the minute, but “news” stories can also be published strictly due to rumors. While none of the five transfers listed below are done deals, these are potential player moves that make sense to all of the parties involved.
1. Saido Berahino – West Brom to Southampton
It seems as if Berahino is linked with a move away from West Brom every transfer window, yet he has remained with the Baggies. The club previously rejected a bid from Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a transfer request from the player himself; however, it is probably time for the striker to finally make a fresh start somewhere else.
Everton, Newcastle, Inter Milan, and Roma are all being linked with the 23-year-old ahead of the January transfer market. Nevertheless a move to Southampton would also make sense. Only three clubs have scored fewer goals (17) than Southampton this season and striker Charlie Austin is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and will miss around four months of action.
2. Memphis Depay – Manchester United to Roma
Depay has been a bit of a bust since his arrival from PSV in 2015. After only netting two Premier League goals and being left out of the squad for much of the current season, the Netherlands international could use a change of scenery. As previously stated, Roma are currently in the market for a forward, and Depay could be seen as a long-term replacement of 40-year-old Francesco Totti.
Although the Serie A club already have Edin Dzeko, Stephan El Shaarawy, Mohamed Salah, and the aforementioned Totti manning their front line, the Manchester United player could give Roma a little something extra to help push their title hopes this season. Everton and Porto are also possibilities for Depay.
3. Carl Jenkinson – Arsenal to Swansea City
After Hector Bellerin and Mathieu Debuchy fell victim to the injury bug, many assumed Jenkinson would step up and fill in at right back for the Gunners. Although he did play a few matches for the Gunners, manager Arsene Wenger soon opted to deploy center back Gabriel Paulista at the right back position and left Jenkinson completely out of the squad citing a lack of confidence.
With Jenkinson not seeing the pitch since, it may be time for another switch away from the Emirates. The defender spent the previous two seasons on loan at West Ham, and a move back to east London may be in order. However, Swansea City are in desperate need of help defensively and the Arsenal player would receive his fair share of playing time should he make the move to Wales.
4. Jordan Rhodes – Middlesbrough to Hull City
Although he has yet to make a big impact with Middlesbrough, the former Blackburn striker was a prolific goalscorer during his time with the Rovers (scoring 85 goals in four seasons). Now 26 and not seeing much playing time, Rhodes is in need of a move away from his current club.
Hull City have scored the fewest goals in the league so far, and have only gotten three Premier League goals out of strikers in 18 matches this season. The Tigers could go after a more stable striker, but Rhodes would be fairly inexpensive and has shown he can be the main man in a team.
5. Morgan Schneiderlin – Manchester United to Everton
When Manchester United bought Schneiderlin from Southampton in 2015, many thought it was a fantastic buy and the France international would be a mainstay in the team’s midfield for years to come. Nevertheless, manager Jose Mourinho has only given the midfielder 11 total minutes on the pitch during Premier league play this season.
West Brom and Tottenham have been linked with Schneiderlin recently; however, a transfer to Everton would make the most sense. Everton have been on the verge of challenging the big boys in the Premier League for quite some time now, and adding a player of Schneiderlin’s quality would certainly give the club a boost heading into the second half of the season. Also, a potential central midfield partnership of Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gana seems very enticing.