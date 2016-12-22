Univision reveals announcers for America-Tigres Liga MX Apertura Final

Univision Deportes has revealed the announcers and studio analysts for this week’s Liga MX Apertura Final between Club America and Tigres.
The first leg of the final will be played on Thursday, December 22 at 10pm ET at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The second leg will be featured on Christmas Day, December 25 at 7:30pm ET (TV/streaming details are below). Both games will be televised on Univision Deportes as well as streamed on fuboTV.
Both legs of the final will feature play-by-play commentary and analysis by Univision Deportes’ team of soccer experts on-site at each of the venues. UDN (Univision Deportes Network), the nation’s No. 1 Spanish-language sports cable network, will also have detailed coverage on special live editions of its programs, all of which will be reporting on-site from Mexico.
The final pits perennial powerhouse Club América, the team with more Liga MX titles in history, against northern rivals Tigres UANL, who earned their spot with a hard-fought victory over León in Liguilla play.
For the first leg on Thursday (10pm ET/7pm PT), Adriana Monsalve will host, with Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez, Aldo Farías and Edgar Martínez narrating the match. Diego Balado and Félix Fernández will provide commentary with former América and Mexico National team player Adolfo Ríos as a special guest.
The second leg gets underway on Sunday, December 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) at Monterrey’s Estadio Universitario. Adriana Monsalve and Edgar Martínez will be hosting the match and Enrique “El Perro” Bermúdez, Aldo Farías and José Luis López Salido will narrate. Félix Fernández and fútbol legend Enrique Borja, who played for América from 1969-1977 will provide expert commentary.
Live coverage of both games will begin 30 minutes before kickoff. They will be simulcast by Univision Network, Univision Deportes and fuboTV (which offers a free 24-hour trial).
TV/streaming schedule for soccer fans in the USA:
Thursday, December 22
Club America vs. Tigres (Liga MX Apertura final, 1st leg), 10pm ET, Univision, Univision Deportes, DirecTV Now, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, December 25
Tigres vs. Club America (Liga MX Apertura final, 2nd leg), 7:30pm ET, Univision Deportes, DirecTV Now, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
In addition to game-time coverage, UDN and Univision Network will have comprehensive analysis and commentary on the matchup, with special editions of its most popular sports programs throughout the week.