Where to find America-Tigres on US TV and streaming (Liga MX Apertura final, 1st leg)

Liga MX’s final between America vs. Tigres will be shown live on US television and streaming.
The first leg of the final kicks off live from Azteca Stadium in Mexico City with Club America hosting Tigres in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final. The final pits perennial powerhouse Club América, the team with more Liga MX titles in history, against northern rivals Tigres UANL, who earned their spot with a hard-fought victory over León in Liguilla play.
Who: America vs. Tigres
What: Liga MX Apertura final, 1st leg
When: Game kicks off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; Thursday, December 22, 2016
Where: Live on Univision Deportes and fuboTV (free 24-hour trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Club America vs. Tigres and tons of other Liga MX games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
