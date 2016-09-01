Soccer fans in Canada can now watch beIN SPORTS via fuboTV

fuboTV today launched their online streaming network in Canada to bring soccer fans north of the border the best action from the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Europa League and the English Championship.
With fuboTV, Canadian soccer fans can now access beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Benfica TV, fuboTV Network and Football Report TV. Fight Network, FNTSY Sports Network, Poker Central will be added at a later date.
No cable or satellite TV subscription is required. And fuboTV is currently offering a free 24-hour trial so you can give the service a test drive. If you like what you see, fuboTV is priced at $14.99 per month
With the subscription to fuboTV, Canadian soccer fans can watch the best action from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and other teams on their computer, smartphone, tablet or set top box (such as Amazon Fire, Roku, etc). The complete list of devices supported includes Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Sign up for the free 24-hour trial to fuboTV today.
Questions? Let us know in the comments section below!
Do Canadians also get Connect access?
$19.99 / month for Canadian Connect
Can get fuboTV for $14.99 / month. Seems great if it includes Connect access.
Hi Corey, it doesn’t provide access to beIN SPORTS Connect. beIN does not have a TV-authenticated Connect product in Canada — only the one they sell for 19.95 CAD.
With beIN SPORTS via fuboTV in Canada, the key advantages of fuboTV over the beIN Connect product are (1) the ability to DVR full matches and programs, and (2) access across multiple devices, including TV connected ones, neither of which are possible on beIN SPORTS Connect.
Is this in USD or CAD? BeIN Sport is currently available for 19.95 without cable or 15 CAD for tv subscription (we dont get bein connect with tv subscription).
The $14.99 price is in USD. That comes out to 19.25 CAD.
What Canada needs is Sling!
Hi, what’s the quality like? Is it HD standard?
Thanks
For Canada is there the option to get a discount if you sign up for a full year?
Hi Doug, there is an annual subscription option available. Sign up via http://static.fubo.tv/lp/v2/getpro.html?mbsy=bfzvz and then in the checkout process, you can select ‘Annual Billing’ (monthly is selected by default). By selecting the annual option, you’ll save 20%.
I’m using the trial right now, shows FUBO Pro, but I can’t find the MLS match for today. Can I not get this service in Canada?
FUBOTV works in Canada but Univision Deportes is not available on fuboTV Canada. It is available to fuboTV subscribers in the USA.
Hello!
FuboTV sounds awesome.
Is there anyway I can purchase this as a gift?
Thanks!
Great question. I would propose that you e-mail support@fubo.tv and ask them.
Thanks!
I did just that, and they said the gift certificate option is not available, but that you can purchase on your own account then switch as needed.
Appreciate the fast response.
Cheers!