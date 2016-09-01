Home
Soccer fans in Canada can now watch beIN SPORTS via fuboTV

September 1, 2016 beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Soccer On TV 13 Comments

fuboTV today launched their online streaming network in Canada to bring soccer fans north of the border the best action from the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Europa League and the English Championship.

With fuboTV, Canadian soccer fans can now access beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Benfica TV, fuboTV Network and Football Report TV. Fight Network, FNTSY Sports Network, Poker Central will be added at a later date.

No cable or satellite TV subscription is required. And fuboTV is currently offering a free 24-hour trial so you can give the service a test drive. If you like what you see, fuboTV is priced at $14.99 per month

With the subscription to fuboTV, Canadian soccer fans can watch the best action from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and other teams on their computer, smartphone, tablet or set top box (such as Amazon Fire, Roku, etc). The complete list of devices supported includes Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.

Sign up for the free 24-hour trial to fuboTV today.

  1. Corey September 1, 2016

    Do Canadians also get Connect access?

    $19.99 / month for Canadian Connect

    Can get fuboTV for $14.99 / month. Seems great if it includes Connect access.

    • Christopher Harris September 6, 2016

      Hi Corey, it doesn’t provide access to beIN SPORTS Connect. beIN does not have a TV-authenticated Connect product in Canada — only the one they sell for 19.95 CAD.

      With beIN SPORTS via fuboTV in Canada, the key advantages of fuboTV over the beIN Connect product are (1) the ability to DVR full matches and programs, and (2) access across multiple devices, including TV connected ones, neither of which are possible on beIN SPORTS Connect.

  2. Amir September 1, 2016

    Is this in USD or CAD? BeIN Sport is currently available for 19.95 without cable or 15 CAD for tv subscription (we dont get bein connect with tv subscription).

    • Christopher Harris September 6, 2016

      The $14.99 price is in USD. That comes out to 19.25 CAD.

  3. vssssqz September 6, 2016

    What Canada needs is Sling!

  4. Barry September 20, 2016

    Hi, what’s the quality like? Is it HD standard?

    Thanks

  5. Doug October 13, 2016

    For Canada is there the option to get a discount if you sign up for a full year?

    • Christopher Harris October 14, 2016

      Hi Doug, there is an annual subscription option available. Sign up via http://static.fubo.tv/lp/v2/getpro.html?mbsy=bfzvz and then in the checkout process, you can select ‘Annual Billing’ (monthly is selected by default). By selecting the annual option, you’ll save 20%.

  6. Darcy December 10, 2016

    I’m using the trial right now, shows FUBO Pro, but I can’t find the MLS match for today. Can I not get this service in Canada?

    • Christopher Harris December 10, 2016

      FUBOTV works in Canada but Univision Deportes is not available on fuboTV Canada. It is available to fuboTV subscribers in the USA.

  7. Claire December 20, 2016

    Hello!
    FuboTV sounds awesome.
    Is there anyway I can purchase this as a gift?
    Thanks!

    • Christopher Harris December 21, 2016

      Great question. I would propose that you e-mail support@fubo.tv and ask them.

      • Claire December 21, 2016

        Thanks!
        I did just that, and they said the gift certificate option is not available, but that you can purchase on your own account then switch as needed.
        Appreciate the fast response.
        Cheers!

Leave a Reply