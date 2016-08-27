NBC’s debut of Premier League Goal Rush a smashing success

The United States debut of Goal Rush was a smashing success on the NBC Sports App today.
The live look-in program features all of the goals and key moments of Premier League matches between the 10am-Noon ET timeslot. The first US broadcast of the program featured an average of 2.5 goals per game as 15 goals rained in from the 6 matches that were played.
Presented by John Dykes from Premier League Productions, the host began Goal Rush with the broadcast of Watford versus Arsenal from Vicarage Road. As goals started to pour in from around the games being played, Dykes switched to a live look-in at other grounds around England such as Stamford Bridge and Selhurst Park to share videos of the key plays.
As an example of how it worked (see screenshot below), as a key incident was happening in another game, Dykes gave the viewer a heads-up (in this case, see below, at Selhurst Park as a penalty was about to happen). The video would then switch to the key moment, while keeping a smaller window (bottom left) of the main featured game (Watford-Arsenal). This way, you didn’t miss anything from Vicarage Road plus you could see whether the penalty attempt would go in the back of the net (or not, in this case, as Yohan Cabaye didn’t score).
Plus, in the top left of the screen, the graphic showed the latest scores from all of the Premier League games.
Once the key moment ended, Dykes would return the video to the full screen of the featured game.
While Goal Rush isn’t for everyone, it’s a perfect way for soccer fans to keep updated on all of the action of 6 games at once. Dykes did a brilliant job of keeping the viewer updated on all of the matches, while letting the games breathe so fans could see plenty of action without getting whiplash.
You can watch em>Goal Rush every Saturday from 10am-Noon ET on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.
Ok, first of all it is not really an NBC thing. It is done by Premier League productions I believe, and NBC is just posting the feed on their website/app. My biggest complaint so far is that while I don’t mind John Dykes, I would rather have the normal commentator from the ground calling the game, with Dykes just jumping in to switch to another ground for a replay. Ian Darke was calling the Arsenal game, and I wanted to hear his commentary instead. Dykes wasn’t at the ground was he? Guessing he was in the studio, but I watched the main Ian feed for most of the game so I am not sure. Anyway, if he was in the studio then that is an automatic deal breaker for me. That being said, they did a good job of making the cut ins useful rather than intrusive. Rather than constant cut aways we just got a few peaks here and there.
All in all, I would call it a success. Just not sure how this will work when there aren’t six games going on at once. If there are a couple less like it will be for most of the season, then it may not be worth watching this over the regular commentators.
Christopher,
If you have any contact with NBC, tell them they should put Goal Rush in the “Full Event Replay” catalog.
Since I’m on the west coast, I record several Extra Time 15:00 UK matches. I watch them first as they don’t show or discuss other scores, then watch the NBCSN game which has a score bug.
The ability to see Goal Zone after would be a good way to recap the day’s action.
Cheers,
cmasia
PS: Good to see John Dykes doing so well. Met him a couple of times in Singapore when he led ESPN / Star Sports EPL coverage. Good guy.
For US viewers who may not be too familiar with John Dykes, he’s a well-known name elsewhere in the world (most notably in Asia and sub-saharan Africa) when it comes to the Premier League. He’s been the lead host for the world feed programming for years. Ask most people in the UK and they’ll say ‘who?’…
Here in South Africa, everybody knows John Dykes. He is so familiar, but I hate him when he is the GOAL RUSH commentator
Thought they made a lot of big-picture mistakes and I started watching other things for the 2nd half. The main commentator was spoiling the highlight(though only some of the time) and the lack of full screen for the highlight was a poor representation of the drama of the moments. I felt that there was too much commitment to the main Arsenal game and not enough to the cut-ins. I want madness, not blah highlights that get spoiled and taking up 50% of the screen.
Goal Rush will be shown on linear tv this weekend on DirecTV according to guide data. Extra Time Channel 491.
10am:
220: Arsenal v Southampton
491: Goal Rush
492: West Ham v Watford
493: Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace
494: Bournemouth v West Brom
495: Burnley v Hull
Goal Rush will be on 1696 on Uverse
Horrible, absolutely horrible. This is the 21st century. We have PVRs. Why ruin all the other games and annoy us while we’re trying to focus on the current one? This is worse than the glowing puck thing Americans tried to do with hockey.
I’m dreading having to put up with it this week.